Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Voice Dory for New Pixar Short from the World of “Finding Nemo”

Details on the short are scarce, but we do know that DeGeneres will be a part of it!

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the world of Finding Nemo once again to voice the lovable Dory in an all-new short.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Pixar is working on a new short based in the Finding Nemo universe, which will see DeGeneres reprise her role as the ditzy blue tang fish, Dory.
  • Plot details for the short are under wraps, as are details on other creatives and talent involved with it.
  • Release plans are also not known at this time, as production is just beginning on the short.
  • DeGeneres first brought Dory to life in 2003's Finding Nemo, returning to voice the character in the sequel focused on her, Finding Dory, in 2016.
  • The comedian has also voiced Dory for various theme park attractions, such as the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland.
  • After hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 seasons, DeGeneres took a break from the limelight before returning for a Netflix stand-up special in 2024, where she got candid about her controversy-laden exit from her talk show.
  • Disney Parks fans will likely have an attachment to DeGeneres thanks to Ellen's Energy Adventure, an attraction at EPCOT from 1996 to 2017.

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