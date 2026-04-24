Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Voice Dory for New Pixar Short from the World of “Finding Nemo”
Details on the short are scarce, but we do know that DeGeneres will be a part of it!
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the world of Finding Nemo once again to voice the lovable Dory in an all-new short.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Pixar is working on a new short based in the Finding Nemo universe, which will see DeGeneres reprise her role as the ditzy blue tang fish, Dory.
- Plot details for the short are under wraps, as are details on other creatives and talent involved with it.
- Release plans are also not known at this time, as production is just beginning on the short.
- DeGeneres first brought Dory to life in 2003's Finding Nemo, returning to voice the character in the sequel focused on her, Finding Dory, in 2016.
- The comedian has also voiced Dory for various theme park attractions, such as the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland.
- After hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 seasons, DeGeneres took a break from the limelight before returning for a Netflix stand-up special in 2024, where she got candid about her controversy-laden exit from her talk show.
- Disney Parks fans will likely have an attachment to DeGeneres thanks to Ellen's Energy Adventure, an attraction at EPCOT from 1996 to 2017.
More Disney Movie News:
- Get ready for Pixar's latest hit when Hoppers arrives on digital platforms later this month, and a release on Physical Media in June.
- A slew of new products tied into the highly anticipated Toy Story 5 are being revealed this week as part of Roundup Reveal Week.
- Din Djarin and Grogu can sure work up an appetite bounty hunting and now they can grab some space grub at Burger King as part of a new tie-in menu for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Starbucks has partnered with 20th Century Studios on a new character-inspired beverage collection tied to The Devil Wears Prada 2.