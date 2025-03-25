ESPN Announces Additional Programming Leading Up to the 2025 NFL Draft
The sports network has announced over 2 dozen additional programs for fans to fully immerse themselves in.
ESPN has shared their docket of programs celebrating the NFL Draft across their multiple platforms.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft with programming announcements across all platforms.
- The three-day 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th, and ESPN is ready to celebrate the league's offseason marquee event with 7 SportsCenter specials, 13 different Draft studio shows, and 10 episodes of the First Draft podcast.
- This is in addition to the programming already happening on ESPN and ESPN.com. Draft coverage began back in January.
- Each week leading up to the event, SportsCenter will debut a special, which includes new editions of the SportsCenter: Mock Draft.
- New this year, the SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Countdown will bring together Mike Greenberg, NFL Draft senior analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL analysts Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick.
- In addition to SportsCenter, additional episodes of Hey Rook: Welcome to the NFL, NFL Matchup and The Draft: Featured, alongside other ESPN+ content, will join the robust coverage of the annual event.
- You can read more about the NFL Draft coverage on ESPN here.
