You Can Bet On It: ESPN Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Sports Betting Writer Doug Greenberg

ESPN has signed sports betting writer Doug Greenberg to a multi-year contract extension.

Greenberg will continue covering the sports betting industry for ESPN.

His reporting will focus on trending betting news, major line movements and odds shifts.

Coverage will also include notable wagers, significant money swings, and other key developments in the betting space.

Greenberg, who has been with ESPN since January 2024, will continue to work alongside ESPN Sports Betting Reporter David Purdum.

Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com : “Doug compliments our sports betting editorial coverage well by providing stories we know our readers value. He’s an informative storyteller that breaks down the always-changing world of sports betting in an easy-to-follow way. We’re glad he’s sticking with us.”

"It's a pleasure to extend with ESPN and continue covering the sports betting industry. ESPN is a place that embraces what sports betting offers fans and I look forward to being at the center of the reporting to help readers understand the latest trends and news."

Also announced today, ESPN has signed fantasy sports senior writer Eric Karabell to a multi-year contract extension.

Karabell will continue covering fantasy football, baseball, and basketball, and will also contribute to ESPN’s sports betting coverage.

