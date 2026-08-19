Curling is Coming to ESPN in a Big Way

You won't need to wait for the next Winter Olympics to watch more curling.

If you watched the Winter Olympics earlier this year and found yourself strangely obsessed by people standing on sheets of ice and holding brooms, then ESPN has got you covered.

What's Happening:

The Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League have entered into a three year agreement with ESPN.

Starting in October ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home of the Grand Slam of Curling and Rock League.

All five events of the GSOC will be carried on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Rock League, a a professional curling league made up of six teams, first debuted earlier this year on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

The league's entire new season, running from January to April 2027, will also be carried on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Rock League's American Team, Frontier, includes Korey Dropkin and Corey Thiesse, who won the Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles at the Milan/Cortina Olympics earlier this year.

The Grand slam of Curling and Rock League are both owned by The Curling Group.

The the uninitiated, curling is a sport where two teams compete by pushing large rocks down sheets of smooth ice toward targets. The team that gets closest to the center of the target scores points, but the stones can also be used to knock opposing stones out of the way. It's somehow far more exciting than it sounds.

More ESPN News: