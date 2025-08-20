ESPN Re-Signs Field Yates and Alex Smith to Multi-Year Deals

Lead NFL Draft analyst Field Yates and former Pro Bowl QB Alex Smith ink multi-year extensions, securing key roles for years to come.

ESPN has officially secured two of its most prominent NFL voices for the foreseeable future, announcing multi-year contract extensions for both Field Yates and Alex Smith.

What’s Happening:

Field Yates, the lead NFL Draft and Fantasy Football analyst, has signed a new multi-year agreement to remain the face of ESPN’s multi-platform fantasy coverage and a central figure in its NFL Draft analysis.

Alex Smith, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has also inked a multi-year deal, solidifying his analyst role on the flagship Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show.

pregame show. Smith will expand his presence across the network, making occasional appearances on Get Up and First Take during the football season.

and during the football season. Yates will continue his involvement with the First Draft and Fantasy Focus Football podcasts, as well as the in-season Fantasy Football Now studio show on ESPN2.

and podcasts, as well as the in-season studio show on ESPN2. The Sunday NFL Countdown team for the 2025-26 season will feature Smith alongside Mike Greenberg, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, and Adam Schefter, premiering Sunday, September 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

Yates Remains the Face of Fantasy and Draft

Since joining ESPN in 2012, Field Yates has become a trusted and engaging voice for millions of fans. His extension ensures he will remain at the forefront of the network’s biggest NFL events.

Throughout the season, Yates will guide fans through their fantasy matchups on Fantasy Football Now .

. In the offseason, his focus will shift to the NFL Draft, where he will continue reporting from key events like the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, in addition to providing his popular mock drafts and player rankings.

For the past two years, he has been a key member of ESPN's on-air desk for the entirety of the three-day Draft event.

Alex Smith's path is the more traditional one for a former player.

His credibility is forged from 177 games played, nearly 200 touchdown passes, and three Pro Bowl selections.

His analysis is deeply rooted in firsthand experience, from playing under coaches like Jim Harbaugh and Andy Reid to executing complex NFL offenses.

Furthermore, his remarkable comeback from a life-threatening leg injury, chronicled in the ESPN E60 Project 11, provides him with a unique and profound perspective on perseverance, leadership, and the human side of the game that few can match.

Smith Cements Role on Countdown

Alex Smith, the former No. 1 overall pick, has successfully transitioned from a 16-year playing career to a sharp and insightful analyst. Since joining Sunday NFL Countdown in 2021, his expertise on the quarterback position has been a weekly highlight.

in 2021, his expertise on the quarterback position has been a weekly highlight. His new deal not only locks him into the Sunday morning desk but also expands his reach to other weekday studio shows.

Smith will continue conducting high-profile interviews with the game’s biggest stars and will remain a key part of ESPN's Super Bowl coverage.

Field Yates represents a different kind of expertise, built not on the field, but in the trenches of scouting and coaching operations.

Before his on-air career, Yates spent four summers interning with the New England Patriots and two seasons working for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He didn't just follow the draft but was part of the process of evaluating talent which gives him a "general manager" perspective.

When he discusses player contracts, team-building strategy, or the nuances of the NFL Draft's value chart, his insights come from an understanding of the league's inner workings.

While Smith can tell you what a quarterback saw on a play, Yates can explain why the front office drafted that quarterback in the first place.

