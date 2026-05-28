ESPN Expands "WWE Clash in Italy" Coverage With Exclusive Streaming, Simulcasts and Star Appearances

ESPN and WWE are teaming up for extensive coverage of WWE Clash in Italy, with live streaming, simulcasts, studio appearances, social content, and full editorial coverage leading into the Live Event from Turin on May 31.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will stream WWE Clash in Italy exclusively on the ESPN App in the U.S. on Sunday, May 31, starting at 2PM ET from Turin.

The event will be available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or through participating pay TV providers.

The main event features Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match tied to the legacy of the Anoa’i family.

ESPN App coverage includes Countdown to Clash in Italy from 12–2PM ET, the Premium Live Event from 2 p.m. onward, and a post-show after the event.

ESPN television networks will simulcast the entire Countdown show and the first hour of the Premium Live Event from 2–3PM ET.

WWE Superstars and personalities will appear across ESPN programs throughout the week, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Rich Eisen Show, and Unsportsmanlike.

Featured WWE appearances include Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Gunther, Big E, Jacob Fatu, and Peter Rosenberg.

ESPN will air a special preview video for the Tribal Combat match narrated by Joe Fortenbaugh across studio shows during the weekend.

ESPN Social platforms will provide live coverage, fan-focused content, talent integrations, and match hype videos throughout the week.

Social coverage will spotlight segments such as Highlights with Omar featuring Seth Rollins and promotional content for matches including Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther.

ESPN.com will publish previews, live results, analysis, and post-event takeaways from writers including Greg Wyshynski and Andreas Hale.

Speaking of Wrestling…:

Has your grandma ever snuck away from a fun New Year’s Eve celebration to watch wrestling on TV?

If the answer is yes, you are going to be so excited for the new Carousel of Progress update coming to Walt Disney World!

Moving up the timeline about 60 years, you’ll be able to celebrate the past and the future through the lens of the Progress family.

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