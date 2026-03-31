Hulu and Disney+ Fans Spot Listings from "Wonder Man," "Paradise," and More on Facebook Marketplace
Interact with the listing and you may be one of the lucky fans who gets to take home an item.
Facebook Marketplace has been taken into the world of some of the biggest Disney+ and Hulu shows with some interesting new listings.
What’s Happening:
- Facebook Marketplace has become incredibly popular over the last decade, joining the ranks of eBay and Craigslist as some of the largest online marketplaces in the world.
- And now, some of the biggest dramas on Disney+ and Hulu are taking over!
- As part of a promotion for their hit series, Disney has added some TV-inspired items to Facebook Marketplace you won’t be able to find anywhere else!
- This includes items inspired by Paradise, High Potential, LOST, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonderman.
- Take a look at the items below.
Homemade clock radio for bedroom or bunker (Paradise)
Milk carton with missing actor (Wonder Man)
4 gorgeous faux fur coats (High Potential)
Jar filled with strange black smoke (LOST)
Large piece of airplane + black box (LOST)
Nelson Murdock Page Attorneys at Law door (Daredevil: Born Again)
- While these items aren’t officially listed for sale, try reaching out to the seller! Maybe you’ll be one of the lucky fans who ends up with one of these exciting finds!
Read More Merchandise: