This Might Be “American Idol” – Filming to Take Place at Disney’s Aulani Resort in January

"A national television production" is coming to Aulani in January... could it be American Idol?

Filming is set to take place at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, in January 2026, which likely will be for the yearly return of American Idol to the Hawaiian paradise.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Aulani Resort will welcome “a national television production" from January 25th–31st, 2026.

During this period, the television production will utilize a portion of Ko Olina beach at Aulani Resort.

Activities and amenities will continue to be available for guests along the rest of the beach.

During the dates listed above, it is possible that guests may see or hear production taking place, although noise should not be heard between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

While it’s not confirmed which national television production will be setting up shop at Aulani, it’s quite likely that it will be American Idol , which has a tradition of visiting the resort every year.

, which has a tradition of visiting the resort every year. Past seasons have seen the Top 24 travel to the resort, with 12 taking the stage for America’s first vote of the season.

Between lessons with their mentors and performances, the contestants feasted at some of Aulani Resort’s unrivaled dining options, experienced the private Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon, splashed around in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, and even met some favorite Disney friends!

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the second season of this judge trio.

This will be the ninth season of American Idol on ABC

