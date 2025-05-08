Full Cast Revealed for Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” Tour
The complete cast for the highly anticipated tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast has been officially revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Theatrical Group, led by Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, is excited to announce the complete cast for the highly anticipated tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
- This marks the first North American staging of the musical by Disney in over 25 years. The tour is set to begin in Schenectady, NY, on June 25, with its official opening scheduled for July in Chicago.
- Inspired by the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated film, Beauty and the Beast debuted on Broadway in 1994 and became the 10th longest-running show in theatrical history.
- The production received nine Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design, and remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows.
- Its popularity has led to numerous global adaptations and the successful 2017 live-action film, which earned an Oscar nomination and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
The Production Features:
- Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle
- Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast
- Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston
- Danny Gardner as Lumiere
- Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts
- Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth
- Harry Francis as Le Fou
- Kevin Ligon as Maurice
- Holly Ann Butler as Madame
- Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette
- Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Levi Blaise Coleman alternating as Chip
The Ensemble Includes:
- Vinny Andaloro
- Benjamin Cheng
- Spencer Dean
- Julian Marcus De Guzman
- Michael Dikegoros
- Masumi Iwai
- Darrell T. Joe
- Emily Larger
- Lena Matthews
- Caleb McArthur
- Sam Rose Pearson
- Melaina Rairamo
- Ellen Roberts
- Grace Marie Rusnica
- Ben Sears
- Michael Seltzer
- Jasmine Pearl Villaroel
- Kate Wesler
