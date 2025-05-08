The Universal Studios Store Introduces New Dedicated Areas Showcasing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World

Universal Epic Universe will officially open on May 22.

The Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk has introduced two brand-new dedicated areas, showcasing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

What’s Happening:

This expansion doubles the store's size, allowing guests to explore a wide range of merchandise related to these experiences and other NBCUniversal brands.

The redesigned space offers a diverse selection of products, including clothing, souvenirs, and snacks, creating an exciting shopping atmosphere for visitors.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Super Nintendo World:

The Universal Studios Store has unveiled a new entrance dedicated to the Super Nintendo World section, drawing inspiration from the vibrant landscapes and iconic characters of Nintendo's video games.

Inside, visitors can explore a wide range of merchandise featuring beloved figures such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong.

Super Nintendo World is one of five exciting realms debuting at Universal's Epic Universe on May 22, 2025.

