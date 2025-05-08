New Sports Series for Disney+ to be Announced Next Week
No details about the series have been revealed as of now.
Disney held its Q2 earnings call today, which saw many announcements including a new Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Among the announcements was a preview for more sports content coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is gearing up to launch a new sports series for Disney+.
- Announced during today's 2nd Quarter Earnings Call, no information about what the series entails was shared other than that fans can expect news about the series next week.
- It is possible the announcement will also arrive with the official name and pricing of “ESPN flagship," a new streaming venture focused on sports content that is also expected to be announced next week.
- Disney+ has already dipped its toe into the world of sports with the launch of SC+.
- Additionally, some live sports events have streamed on the platform in the past — and, recently, several Savannah Bananas games were added to the line-up.
- Disney streaming services have been slowly integrating since the media giant took full control of Hulu in November of 2023.
- The new ESPN product is expected to be integrated with Disney+ as well.
- Other announcements during the call included Disney’s 7th theme park resort, which will be opening at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. You can read more about the project here.
