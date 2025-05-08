New Sports Series for Disney+ to be Announced Next Week

Disney is gearing up to launch a new sports series for Disney+.

Announced during today's 2nd Quarter Earnings Call , no information about what the series entails was shared other than that fans can expect news about the series next week.

It is possible the announcement will also arrive with the official name and pricing of “ESPN flagship," a new streaming venture focused on sports content that is also expected to be announced next week.

Disney+ has already dipped its toe into the world of sports with the launch of SC + .

Additionally, some live sports events have streamed on the platform in the past — and, recently, several Savannah Bananas games were added to the line-up.

Disney streaming services have been slowly integrating since the media giant took full control of Hulu in November of 2023.

The new ESPN product is expected to be integrated with Disney+ as well.