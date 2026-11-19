The four-part revival would join all seven seasons of the original series on the streamer.

Gilmore Girls is one of those TV series that has remained consistently popular over the years thanks to regular streaming availability. The biggest problem with the series in recent months has been that being able to watch everything from Gilmore Girls has required two streaming subscriptions, but that looks set to change next month.

What's Happening:

According to Deadline, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will arrive on Hulu on December 25, 2026, and will also be available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

The Gilmore Girls revival series was exclusive to Netflix and premiered there back in 2016, but the streamer's rights expire this year. Hulu has apparently picked them up.

The revival would reunite the collection on Hulu, where all seven seasons of the original series are already available. As Laughing Place previously reported, the original show arrived on Hulu in December 2024.

The original series left Netflix in the U.S. at the end of June 2026.

A Year in the Life follows Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore through four chapters, one for each season. Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop reprise their roles.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino returned for the revival after departing the original show before its seventh and final season.

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