All Episodes of “Gilmore Girls” Make Surprise Arrival on Hulu

The popular early 2000s drama is now available to stream on Hulu, in addition to Netflix.
by |
Tags: , ,

The always popular family drama series Gilmore Girls has arrived on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that all episodes of the Warner Brothers produced series are now available to stream on Hulu.
  • Hulu has also added a “Holiday Episode” collection on the show’s main page, which compiles all the Christmassy episodes in one place including Season 1, Episode 9: “Rory’s Dance;” Season 1, Episode 10: “Forgiveness And Stuff” and Season 2, Episode 10: “The Bracebridge Dinner.”
  • Gilmore Girls can also be found on Netflix, alongside the revival series A Year in the Life, but not Max – the streamer owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • The Hulu deal is non-exclusive, and Seasons 1-7 of Gilmore Girls will continue to stream on Netflix, along with A Year in the Life.
  • Starring Lauren Graham as single mother Lorelai Gilmore, the popular series ran for 153 episodes from 2000-2007. Lorelai runs a bed and breakfast in the picturesque New England town of Stars Hollow, along with her Ivy League-bound teenage daughter, Rory, played by Alexis Bledel.
  • Gilmore Girls was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning