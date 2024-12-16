All Episodes of “Gilmore Girls” Make Surprise Arrival on Hulu

The always popular family drama series Gilmore Girls has arrived on Hulu.
- Variety reports that all episodes of the Warner Brothers produced series are now available to stream on Hulu.
- Hulu has also added a “Holiday Episode” collection on the show’s main page, which compiles all the Christmassy episodes in one place including Season 1, Episode 9: “Rory’s Dance;” Season 1, Episode 10: “Forgiveness And Stuff” and Season 2, Episode 10: “The Bracebridge Dinner.”
- Gilmore Girls can also be found on Netflix, alongside the revival series A Year in the Life, but not Max – the streamer owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
- The Hulu deal is non-exclusive, and Seasons 1-7 of Gilmore Girls will continue to stream on Netflix, along with A Year in the Life.
- Starring Lauren Graham as single mother Lorelai Gilmore, the popular series ran for 153 episodes from 2000-2007. Lorelai runs a bed and breakfast in the picturesque New England town of Stars Hollow, along with her Ivy League-bound teenage daughter, Rory, played by Alexis Bledel.
- Gilmore Girls was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.
