Photos / Video: “The Simpsons” Disney+ Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” Holds World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre

Yesterday evening in Hollywood, California, Disney+ partnered with the famous El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard to host a World Premiere screening event for the new The Simpsons holiday special entitled “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”. Fans had the opportunity to attend this premiere via D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club, and below are my photos and video from the experience.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was getting a live and in-person introduction to the special from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening along with the series’ current showrunner Matt Selman and this double-episode’s writer Carolyn Omine. It was also really cool to hear El Capitan’s organist Rob Richards play The Simpsons theme music on the theater’s pipe organ, as you’ll both see and hear in the YouTube video embedded below.

Watch The Simpsons: "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" World Premiere introduction, Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre:

Rewinding time about an hour, we arrived at El Capitan Theatre to find the Hollywood movie house’s marquee decked out in the key art for The Simpsons “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” holiday special. Electronic posters for the special also lined the vestibule entrance to the theater.

Inside the El Capitan, the concession stands also had “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” displays, as guests were distributed complimentary popcorn and beverages. Then we were ushered through a The Simpsons couch photo op (see top image) and a Kwik-E-Mart booth setup where goodie bags were given out to the attendees.

Another neat item from the concessions was this “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” cardboard popcorn container.

And in the El Capitan’s auditorium itself, standees of various supporting characters from The Simpsons were set up in the opera boxes and around the stage.

Down in the main lobby after the show, we found another photo op featuring statues of Homer, Marge, and baby Maggie Simpson decked out in their World Premiere best.

All told, this was a really fun event and a great way to see the new Disney+ The Simpsons holiday special on the big screen with a real audience laughing and cheering along.

The Simpsons “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” will debut this Tuesday, December 17th, exclusively via Disney+.