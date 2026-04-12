"GMA" Guest List: Jennie Garth, Cast of "Hacks" and More to Appear Week of April 13th

The show also welcomes Emma Grede, Chef Michael Symon, Lisa Vanderpump, Sarah Chalke, UCLA Bruins women's basketball players, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 13-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 13-11:

Monday, April 13 Jennie Garth (I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention) Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) Performance from Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett (Beaches) WNBA Draft with Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA Bruins women’s basketball stars) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, April 14 Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Emma Grede (Start with Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life) Lanny Davis (Finding the Third Way: Lessons in the Politics of Civility from My Journey Through History) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 15 Chef Michael Symon Spruce Up for Spring: Decorating Tips for Your House with Lori Bergamotto 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in North Dakota Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 16 Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa) Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; High-Protein Mediterranean Cookbook: 150 Recipes) Kathy Buccio (Best pull-on pants) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 17 Jenny Wang (Founder of Alta clothing app) Chef Izu Ani Sundas Hashmi (OurBrainBank board member) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, April 18 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 Maya Feller (dietitian) ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.