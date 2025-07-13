"GMA3" Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Zarna Garg and More to Appear Week of July 14th
Other highlights include GMA Health Alert, ABC Secret Sales, Deals & Steals, and GMA's 50 States in 50 Weeks tour of the U.S.A.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 14-18. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 14th-18th
- Monday, July 14
- Shop GMA: Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily creative director)
- GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts
- Bethany Braun-Silva (Summer safety advice for families)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, July 15
- J. Randy Taraborrelli (JFK: Public, Private, Secret)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, July 16
- Miley Cyrus (Something Beautiful)
- Law Roach and Christian Siriano (Project Runway)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, July 17
- Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
- GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Jersey
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, July 18
- Musical performance by BIA
- Zarna Garg (Zarna Garg: Practical People Win)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Tech accessories)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.