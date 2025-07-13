"GMA3" Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Zarna Garg and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Other highlights include GMA Health Alert, ABC Secret Sales, Deals & Steals, and GMA's 50 States in 50 Weeks tour of the U.S.A.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 14-18. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 14th-18th

Monday, July 14 Shop GMA : Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily creative director) GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts Bethany Braun-Silva (Summer safety advice for families) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, July 15 J. Randy Taraborrelli ( JFK: Public, Private, Secret ) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, July 16 Miley Cyrus ( Something Beautiful ) Law Roach and Christian Siriano ( Project Runway ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, July 17 Tyriq Withers ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) GMA ’s 50 States in 50 Weeks Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, July 18 Musical performance Zarna Garg ( Zarna Garg: Practical People Win ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Tech accessories) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



