"GMA3" Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Zarna Garg and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Other highlights include GMA Health Alert, ABC Secret Sales, Deals & Steals, and GMA's 50 States in 50 Weeks tour of the U.S.A.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 14-18. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 14th-18th

  • Monday, July 14
    • Shop GMA: Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily creative director)
    • GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts
    • Bethany Braun-Silva (Summer safety advice for families)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, July 15
    • J. Randy Taraborrelli (JFK: Public, Private, Secret)
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, July 16
  • Thursday, July 17
    • Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
    • GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Jersey
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, July 18

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.