"I Never Stopped Loving You:" Gregg Sulkin to Reprise Role as Mason Greyback in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

Sulkin returns to help close out the sequel series.

As Wizards Beyond Waverly Place heads into its final set of episodes, another popular actor from the original Wizards of Waverly Place will make an appearance.

What’s Happening:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is in the home stretch, with an upcoming four-part conclusion.

As a part of the finale, Disney Channel is bringing back a popular character from Wizards of Waverly Place, and it's none other than Mason Greyback.

Played by Gregg Sulkin, Mason was Alex Russo’s longtime werewolf boyfriend who very rememberably declared his love for Justin’s vampire ex-girlfriend Juliet (Bridget Mendler) while dating Alex.

Shared to X by Disney Channel, fans got a first look at Sulkin on the set of the sequel series.

Attention werewolves: Gregg Sulkin returns as Mason Greyback in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, coming this summer to Disney+ and Disney Channel 🐺 pic.twitter.com/f9J2oHiuCI — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 16, 2026

Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger with Billie regaining her erased childhood memories, including that Alex is her mother.

Billie’s father is the dark wizard Damian Pennwolf, who has not yet been formally introduced.

Lord Morsus, Damian’s father, forces Billie to open a portal to the dark magic world as part of a prophecy.

Alex sacrifices herself by jumping into the portal with Lord Morsus and sealing it from the other side.

This sets up the final episodes, where the Russo family must try to rescue Alex.

Billie learns that saving Alex requires finding and reuniting with her long-lost father.

The Russos must combine their powers to defeat the evil threatening them.

Who knows! Maybe we will see even more returning faces (though I highly doubt we will see the return of Juliet as Bridget Mendler spends her time running her company Northwood Space).

You can watch both seasons of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Wizards of Waverly Place now on Disney+.

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