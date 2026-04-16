Disney Channel Nite: Christy Carlson Romano, Kyla Pratt, and Other Disney Stars Party at Disneyland After Dark

At this week's Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, several Disney Channel stars brought nostalgic fun to the event.

What’s Happening:

Just like those of us that grew up watching Disney Channel shows, the magical childhood nostalgia isn’t lost on the actors who starred in them.

Thanks to some fun social media posts from Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano and Proud Family star Kyla Pratt, we got to see some of the familiar faces who attend Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.

Christy Carlson Romano shared a carousel to Instagram showing off her elevated Kim Possible costume standing alongside some familiar faces.

These include The Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryant, Phineas & Ferb creator Dan Povenmire, Lizzie McGuire’s Jake Thomas, and Good Luck Charlie’s Jason Dolly.

Romano also took pictures with Mickey Mouse, Kim Possible, and a couple fans cosplaying as Ren and Louis.

Kyla Pratt on the other hand was celebrating a huge milestone for her character Penny Proud.

In an Instagram Reel, Pratt showed off her experiencing the debut of the Penny meet and greet at the event. She was accompanied by cast and crew of the series as she celebrated the milestone.

There is one more night of 2026’s Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite!

Tickets for the April 16th event are still available and start at $159.

You can find them now on Disneyland.com

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