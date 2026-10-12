Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on the Way for Nintendo Switch 2

The Guardians are ready for their encore.

The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly clear, but if you're looking for a fix from Star-Lord and the team, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

What's Happening:

Last month, it was announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy video g ame, released by SquareEnix and developed by Eidos-Montréal in 2021, would be getting an Encore Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2.

getting an Encore Edition The updated version of the game includes brand new glam rock-inspired costumes for the team. You can get a brief look at them in action in this promo posted to Twitter by Marvel Games.

Relive the award-winning story-driven adventure. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition is coming November 5, 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2! #GOTGgame pic.twitter.com/LU1AxTtmep — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 12, 2026

The game took home awards and was well reviewed in its initial run, following the debacle that was the Marvel's Avengers game.

The game will be available for pre-order now for $39.99 and will launch on November 5.

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