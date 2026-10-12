Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on the Way for Nintendo Switch 2
The Guardians are ready for their encore.
The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly clear, but if you're looking for a fix from Star-Lord and the team, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.
What's Happening:
- Last month, it was announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy video game, released by SquareEnix and developed by Eidos-Montréal in 2021, would be getting an Encore Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2.
- The updated version of the game includes brand new glam rock-inspired costumes for the team. You can get a brief look at them in action in this promo posted to Twitter by Marvel Games.
- The game took home awards and was well reviewed in its initial run, following the debacle that was the Marvel's Avengers game.
- The game will be available for pre-order now for $39.99 and will launch on November 5.
More Video Game News:
- XBOX recently announced plans to grow its franchises through theme park attractions as well as other media.
- The full soundtrack of the new Star Wars: Galactic Racer game is now available.
- Be sure to read our full review of the latest Marvel game, Wolverine.