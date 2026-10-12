Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on the Way for Nintendo Switch 2

The Guardians are ready for their encore.
by |
Tags: , ,

The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't exactly clear, but if you're looking for a fix from Star-Lord and the team, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

What's Happening:

  • Last month, it was announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy video game, released by SquareEnix and developed by Eidos-Montréal in 2021, would be getting an Encore Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2.
  • The updated version of the game includes brand new glam rock-inspired costumes for the team. You can get a brief look at them in action in this promo posted to Twitter by Marvel Games.

  • The game took home awards and was well reviewed in its initial run, following the debacle that was the Marvel's Avengers game.
  • The game will be available for pre-order now for $39.99 and will launch on November 5.

More Video Game News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey