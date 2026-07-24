Pedro Pascal, Raven-Symoné, and Elle Fanning Among Those in Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

The 2027 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been announced and it includes several names with strong Disney connections.

What's Happening:

The Disney Connections:

The biggest names for Disney fans, somewhat surprisingly, are on the TV side, as Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Raven-Symoné (That's So Raven) are best known for their Disney projects.

That said, nearly every name on the motion picture side of things has done significant work with The Walt Disney Company at one time or another.

Both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have voiced animated Disney characters at different times.

Idris Elba joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall

Sam Rockwell appeared in Iron Man 2 and even reprised his roll as Justin Hammer in an episode of What If...?