Pedro Pascal, Raven-Symoné, and Elle Fanning Among Those in Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027
Disney is well represented in the new Walk of Fame Class
The 2027 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been announced and it includes several names with strong Disney connections.
What's Happening:
- The announcement of the 2027 Walk of Fame class had its own strong Disney relationship as Ming-Na Wen, the voice of Mulan made the announcement alongside Sheila E.
- The winners are broken down into one of six categories.
- MOTION PICTURES:
- Cheech & Chong
- Idris Elba
- Sam Elliott
- Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony)
- Kate Hudson
- Delroy Lindo
- Sam Rockwell
- Ted Sarandos
- TELEVISION:
- David Alan Grier
- Lisa Kudrow
- Bill Lawrence
- Pedro Pascal
- Adam Scott
- Jeff Probst
- Keke Palmer
- Raven-Symoné
- RECORDING:
- Karol G
- David Guetta
- Waylon Jennings (Posthumous)
- The Ramones
- Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash)
- Marc Shaiman
- Sia
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Linkin Park
- Lil Wayne
- LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:
- Jo Koy
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Roberto Bolle
- SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jimmie Johnson
- RADIO:
- Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey
The Disney Connections:
- The biggest names for Disney fans, somewhat surprisingly, are on the TV side, as Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Raven-Symoné (That's So Raven) are best known for their Disney projects.
- That said, nearly every name on the motion picture side of things has done significant work with The Walt Disney Company at one time or another.
- Both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have voiced animated Disney characters at different times.
- Idris Elba joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall
- Sam Rockwell appeared in Iron Man 2 and even reprised his roll as Justin Hammer in an episode of What If...?
- Elle Fanning appeared in the well received Predator: Badlands last year.
More Walk Of Fame News:
- The 2027 Walk of Fame list follows a 2026 that has already seen other Disney-connected stars receive stars. Miley Cyrus received a star in May.
- Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) also received a star earlier this year alongside her Devil Wears Prada 2 co-star Stanley Tucci.
- Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman received his Walk of Fame star posthumously in late 2025.