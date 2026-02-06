Hawaiian-Language Versions of "Moana" and "Moana 2" Now Streaming Globally on Disney+

New cultural dubs debut just in time for Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month).

Disney+ is celebrating Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month) with Hawaiian-language versions of both Moana and Moana 2 streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Hawaiian-language versions of Moana and Moana 2 are now streaming globally on Disney+, coinciding with Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month).

Auliʻi Cravalho, the original star of both films, reprises her role as Moana for the Hawaiian-language dubs.

Hualālai Chung (Moni) joins Cravalho for Moana 2, which was produced by Kūmau Productions in collaboration with Hui Huliʻau, DTL Hawaiʻi, Awaiaulu, and The Walt Disney Studios.

An official premiere for the Hawaiian Moana 2 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, the State Museum of Natural and Cultural History of Hawaiʻi.

The dub features a deep bench of Hawaiian talent, including Kaipu Baker (Maui), Pualalea Panaewa (Loto), Moses Goods (Kele), and Kauʻi Kaina (Matangi).

The version was produced by Auliʻi Cravalho alongside Moana 2 Oceanic Cultural Trust member Lāiana Kanoa-Wong and Ty Sanga.

What They're Saying:

Auliʻi Cravalho, voice of Moana: “As someone who grew up surrounded by ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, it means the world to see our language celebrated and shared in this way, especially during Mahina ʻŌleloHawaiʻi [Hawaiian Language Month], This project honors our kūpuna, our keiki, and the future of our language.”

Laiana Kanoa-Wong, Hawaiian immersion school graduate and co-founder of Kūmau Productions: "There are few moments in our lifetime where we get to witness the power of our language being uplifted on a global platform, releasing these films during Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is intentional and meaningful. It reflects the collective effort of our community to ensure ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi continues to thrive."

Beyond the Reef: The Legacy of Voyaging

While Moana 2 continues the story of re-connecting the islands of Oceania, the production’s commitment to authenticity is rooted in real-world history.

The filmmakers worked closely with the Oceanic Cultural Trust, a group of anthropologists, linguists, and master navigators, to ensure the portrayal of wayfinding and Polynesian culture remained respectful and accurate.

a group of anthropologists, linguists, and master navigators, to ensure the portrayal of wayfinding and Polynesian culture remained respectful and accurate. Interestingly, the Hawaiian-language version of the first Moana was originally distributed to schools across Hawaiʻi in 2018 as an educational tool.

The success of that initiative paved the way for this dual-film global streaming release, making indigenous language media accessible to the Diaspora and the world at large.

By integrating traditional chanting and local dialects into the voice acting, the films serve as a living archive of contemporary Hawaiian linguistic expression.

