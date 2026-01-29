From the Screen to the Parks: New Video Explores How the World of Zootopia Has Expanded

Disney is continuing to celebrate the massive success of Zootopia 2 by sharing an exploration of the many new characters and environments onscreen and in Disney Parks.

What's Happening:

When Walt Disney Animation Studios released Zootopia in 2016, audiences fell in love with Judy Hopps, the city’s first bunny police officer, and Nick Wilde, a con artist fox.

The sequel, which has become the highest-grossing animated MPA film of all time globally, brought the unlikely duo back to the big screen alongside 178 unique characters representing 67 different species.

Celebrating the film's massive success, Disney has released a new video featuring directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, along with producer Yvett Merino, as they share what it was like to explore the many new characters and environments that fans can enjoy onscreen and across Disney Parks.

The world of Zootopia is described as “a melting pot for characters and points of view” which builds upon Disney Animation's character-focused storytelling.

The video also covers the creation of Zootopia: Better Zoogether ! at Disney's Animal Kingdom , as well as how the Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland went on to inspire new locales in Zootopia 2.