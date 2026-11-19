Video: “Holiday Ever After” Cast Celebrates at Disney Springs Premiere
The Walt Disney World-set Hallmark movie arrives on television November 28.
One of the most talked-about movies of the holiday season includes Walt Disney World, but isn't technically a Disney movie. Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True held its world premiere last night, and Laughing Place was there to talk to the cast about this unique romantic film.
What's Happening:
- Cast members gathered at Disney Springs on November 18 for a premiere screening of the holiday movie, which was filmed at Walt Disney World.
- Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, and more were in attendance at the premiere and walked the red carpet.
- Chabert wore a Belle-inspired gown from the upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection, as Laughing Place previously reported.
- In the film, Chabert plays Lindsey, whose family Christmas trip takes a turn when she discovers that Philip, a disastrous former date played by Van Winkle, is staying next door.
- Hallmark Channel will premiere the movie Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. It streams the following day on Hallmark+, Disney+, and Hulu.
- Check out our conversations with Christy Carlson Romano, Lacey Chabert, Richard Kind, and more.
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