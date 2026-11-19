One of the most talked-about movies of the holiday season includes Walt Disney World, but isn't technically a Disney movie. Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True held its world premiere last night, and Laughing Place was there to talk to the cast about this unique romantic film.

What's Happening:

Cast members gathered at Disney Springs on November 18 for a premiere screening of the holiday movie, which was filmed at Walt Disney World.

Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, and more were in attendance at the premiere and walked the red carpet.

Chabert wore a Belle-inspired gown from the upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection, as Laughing Place previously reported.

In the film, Chabert plays Lindsey, whose family Christmas trip takes a turn when she discovers that Philip, a disastrous former date played by Van Winkle, is staying next door.

Hallmark Channel will premiere the movie Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. It streams the following day on Hallmark+, Disney+, and Hulu.

Check out our conversations with Christy Carlson Romano, Lacey Chabert, Richard Kind, and more.

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