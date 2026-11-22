Last week it was reported that, after a bit of teasing from Macaulay Culkin, the original Home Alone star was in active talks with Disney to bring the franchise back in some capacity. However, the director of the original film has serious reservations about the idea of a legacy sequel, as the movie would be missing the other actor who made it all work, Catherine O'Hara.

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Variety, recently spoke to Chris Columbus, director of the original Home Alone. As it happened, the interview took place just before the news broke that a new film in the franchise is in talks between Disney and star Macaulay Culkin.

When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Columbus indicated that such a film would be difficult, because while it might include Culkin, it would be missing the late Catherine O'Hara.

Columbus emphasized the importance of O’Hara, who played Kevin McCallister’s mother, Kate, alongside Culkin: “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone. There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.”

Catherine O’Hara died on January 30 at age 71.

While Columbus said another film with the original ensemble could potentially be considered, he criticized later follow-ups for not understanding why that cast worked: “It’s always about the cast.”

Macaulay Culkin had previously mentioned an idea he had for a sequel, which would see him as the father of a boy who gets locked out of his house by the child and subjected to the franchise's classic booby traps.

An idea, likely inspired by this, though not confirmed to be so, is now in early development at 20th Century Studios, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg reportedly working on a screenplay based on the concept.

The plot idea, as we know it, wouldn't necessarily require Catherine O'Hara; Culkin would be taking over the parental role.

That said, it's certainly hard to imagine a Home Alone film with Culkin that wouldn't also include O'Hara, and her lack of presence in any eventual sequel will certainly be missed.

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