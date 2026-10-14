Trailer for Hulu Reality Competition "The Mob" Promises Plenty of Celebrity Backstabbing

There's a new mob in town.

Reality competition series can be a massive boon to streaming platforms, and Hulu has enlisted the producers of The Traitors for a new show that it hopes will be just as big a hit.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has released the first trailer for a new reality competition series called The Mob.
  • The series will see a dozen reality stars and other celebrities form their own mafia-like family. From there they will compete against each other in order to obtain success within the family and avoid elimination.
  • The cast of reality stars and celebrities includes:
    • Demi Engemann (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
    • Maria Georgas (Bachelor Nation)
    • Harry Jowsey, (Let’s Marry Harry)
    • Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
    • Bella Palk (Love Overboard)
    • Shane Parton (Bachelor Nation)
    • Aida Turturro (The Sopranos)
    • Bruno Tonioli (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
    • Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
    • Debi Mazar (Younger)
    • Romeo (rapper)
  • Actress Parker Posey will act as host.
  • Here's the full trailer:

  • The series comes from the producers of the wildly popular The Traitors, and you can certainly see those influences in the show. If The Mob is as big a hit, it will be a major streaming win for Hulu.
  • The Mob debuts October 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in international territories.

More Hulu News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey