Trailer for Hulu Reality Competition "The Mob" Promises Plenty of Celebrity Backstabbing
There's a new mob in town.
Reality competition series can be a massive boon to streaming platforms, and Hulu has enlisted the producers of The Traitors for a new show that it hopes will be just as big a hit.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has released the first trailer for a new reality competition series called The Mob.
- The series will see a dozen reality stars and other celebrities form their own mafia-like family. From there they will compete against each other in order to obtain success within the family and avoid elimination.
- The cast of reality stars and celebrities includes:
- Demi Engemann (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Maria Georgas (Bachelor Nation)
- Harry Jowsey, (Let’s Marry Harry)
- Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
- Bella Palk (Love Overboard)
- Shane Parton (Bachelor Nation)
- Aida Turturro (The Sopranos)
- Bruno Tonioli (Dancing with the Stars)
- Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Debi Mazar (Younger)
- Romeo (rapper)
- Actress Parker Posey will act as host.
- Here's the full trailer:
- The series comes from the producers of the wildly popular The Traitors, and you can certainly see those influences in the show. If The Mob is as big a hit, it will be a major streaming win for Hulu.
- The Mob debuts October 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in international territories.
More Hulu News:
- Also be sure to check out the first trailer for Hulu football drama The Land.
- Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot has been officially ordered to series.
- Hulu will air a documentary next year about Michael Jackson's Super Bowl halftime performance.