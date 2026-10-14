Trailer for Hulu Reality Competition "The Mob" Promises Plenty of Celebrity Backstabbing

There's a new mob in town.

Reality competition series can be a massive boon to streaming platforms, and Hulu has enlisted the producers of The Traitors for a new show that it hopes will be just as big a hit.

What's Happening:

Hulu has released the first trailer for a new reality competition series called The Mob.

The series will see a dozen reality stars and other celebrities form their own mafia-like family. From there they will compete against each other in order to obtain success within the family and avoid elimination.

The cast of reality stars and celebrities includes: Demi Engemann (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Maria Georgas ( Bachelor Nation) Harry Jowsey, ( Let’s Marry Harry) Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset) Bella Palk ( Love Overboard) Shane Parton ( Bachelor Nation) Aida Turturro (The Sopranos) Bruno Tonioli (Dancing with the Stars) Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Debi Mazar (Younger) Romeo ( rapper)

Actress Parker Posey will act as host.

Here's the full trailer:

The series comes from the producers of the wildly popular The Traitors, and you can certainly see those influences in the show. If The Mob is as big a hit, it will be a major streaming win for Hulu.

The Mob debuts October 26 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in international territories.

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