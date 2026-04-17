Hulu Expands Podcast Slate With "Handsome", "The Mess Around", and More

Hulu is turning up the volume on its podcast game, and this latest expansion proves the streamer is serious about becoming a major player in the space. With four fan-favorite shows joining its growing slate, Hulu is blending binge-worthy TV with equally addictive audio, giving subscribers even more ways to stay connected to the stories and personalities they love.

What’s Happening:

Beginning this month, Hulu will roll out Handsome, The Mess Around, Prison Breaking, and That Was Us, with episodes dropping weekly and arriving on the platform before they hit other podcast services.

The move builds on Hulu’s evolving strategy to integrate podcasts directly into its ecosystem alongside companion shows tied to major hits on Disney+ and Hulu alike.

The rollout kicks off April 19 with The Mess Around, a nostalgic and hilarious rewatch podcast hosted by Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris, who revisit their time on New Girl. The duo promises behind-the-scenes stories, guest appearances, and plenty of off-the-cuff moments that fans of the loft crew won’t want to miss.

Next up is Handsome, premiering April 20, a comedy podcast led by Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Known for its sharp humor and spontaneous storytelling, the GLAAD Award-winning show invites guests to pose questions that spiral into hilarious, heartfelt, and unpredictable conversations.

On April 27, That Was Us brings fans back into the emotional world of This Is Us, with stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan revisiting the beloved series episode by episode. Expect deep dives into character arcs, emotional reflections, and insider stories that expand on the show’s legacy.

Rounding out the lineup is Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul, debuting April 28. Hosted by Sarah Wayne Callies and Paul Adelstein, the podcast revisits Prison Break with fresh perspective, exploring how the show and television as a whole has evolved since its 2005 debut. The series arrives at a perfect time, as Hulu is also developing a reboot of the iconic drama.

These additions join an already robust lineup of companion podcasts tied to fan-favorite franchises, including Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Daredevil: Born Again. According to Hulu leadership, the goal is clear: meet audiences where they are and deepen engagement with content that extends beyond the screen.

As podcasts continue to dominate listening habits, Hulu’s latest move ensures fans won’t have to leave the platform to keep the conversation going. Whether it’s rewatching a favorite series or reliving it through behind-the-scenes stories, the line between watching and listening is officially blurrier, and more exciting than ever.

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