ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - San Diego Comic-Con, "Camp Rock 3," and Much More (Week Ending July 25, 2026)

Be sure to share your score with us @laughingplace on X and @laughing_place on Instagram and Threads!

With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up – especially this week with San Diego Comic-Con! So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories — and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 7/25/26

Question 1: David Jonsson is the new Black Panther, but what recent 20th Century Studios film did he appear in?

Question 1

Question 2: Ryan Gosling was announced to star in which new Marvel Studios film?

Question 2

Question 3: Which actor in the upcoming Camp Rock 3 also appeared in another DCOM this summer?

Question 3

Question 4: What character will Kieran Culkin be playing in an upcoming Family Guy Halloween special?

Question 4

Question 5: Which of these Princesses is not featured in the new Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World?

Question 5

Question 6: What is the name of the new Imagineering-designed lifestyle brand?

Question 6

Question 7: Disney struck up a major new corporate partnership with which company?

Question 7

Question 8: Which current SNL star joined the voice cast of the Family Guy spinoff Stewie?

Question 8

Question 9: What popular video game franchise is being brought to spooky life at Halloween Horror Nights this year?

Question 9

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