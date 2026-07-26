ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - San Diego Comic-Con, "Camp Rock 3," and Much More (Week Ending July 25, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up – especially this week with San Diego Comic-Con! So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories — and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 7/25/26 Question 1: David Jonsson is the new Black Panther, but what recent 20th Century Studios film did he appear in? Prey Alien: Romulus Predator: Badlands The Devil Wears Prada 2 Question 2: Ryan Gosling was announced to star in which new Marvel Studios film? Ghost Rider Deadpool 4: Who Could Ask for More Black Panther 3 Blade PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvcnlhbi1nb3NsaW5nLWdob3N0LXJpZGVyLWFubm91bmNlZC8iPkdob3N0IFJpZGVyPC9hPiBpcyBtYWtpbmcgaGlzIHdheSBpbnRvIHRoZSBNQ1UsIHdpdGggUnlhbiBHb3NsaW5nIHNldCB0byBzdGFyIGluIGEgbmV3IGZpbG0gY29taW5nIGluIDIwMjgu Question 3: Which actor in the upcoming Camp Rock 3 also appeared in another DCOM this summer? Hudson Stone Liamani Segura Malachi Barton Lumi Pollack TGlhbWFuaSBTZWd1cmEgYWxzbyBhcHBlYXJlZCBhcyBQaW5rIGluIERlc2NlbmRhbnRzOiBXaWNrZWQgV29uZGVybGFuZA== Question 4: What character will Kieran Culkin be playing in an upcoming Family Guy Halloween special? The Devil Roman, His Succession Character Alternate Peter Griffin God Question 5: Which of these Princesses is not featured in the new Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World? Moana Rapunzel Pocahontas Tiana Question 6: What is the name of the new Imagineering-designed lifestyle brand? .YNSD .IMGNRG .WDI .DSNY Question 7: Disney struck up a major new corporate partnership with which company? Nestle Hyundai Kraft Heinz Pepsi RGlzbmV5IGlzIHRlYW1pbmcgdXAgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5sYXVnaGluZ3BsYWNlLmNvbS9kaXNuZXktcGFya3Mva3JhZnQtaGVpbnotZGlzbmV5LXBhcnRuZXJzaGlwLyI+S3JhZnQgSGVpbno8L2E+IGZvciBhIHdpZGUtcmFuZ2luZywgbXVsdGkteWVhciBwYXJ0bmVyc2hpcC4= Question 8: Which current SNL star joined the voice cast of the Family Guy spinoff Stewie? Sarah Sherman Kenan Thompson Ashley Padilla Mikey Day Question 9: What popular video game franchise is being brought to spooky life at Halloween Horror Nights this year? Fallout Fortnite Red Dead Redemption Dead by Daylight PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vcGFya3MvZm9ydG5pdGUtZm9ydG5pdGVtYXJlcy1oYWxsb3dlZW4taG9ycm9yLW5pZ2h0cy0yMDI2LXNjYXJlLXpvbmUvIj5Gb3J0bml0ZW1hcmVzPC9hPiBpcyBjb21pbmcgdG8gSGFsbG93ZWVuIEhvcnJvciBOaWdodHMh Submit Answers Your Results Try Again