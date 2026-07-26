ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - San Diego Comic-Con, "Camp Rock 3," and Much More (Week Ending July 25, 2026)
Be sure to share your score with us @laughingplace on X and @laughing_place on Instagram and Threads!
With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up – especially this week with San Diego Comic-Con! So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories — and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!
Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!
ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 7/25/26
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