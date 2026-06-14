ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - A New Animated Series, Descendants Drops a New Song, A Baby Giraffe, and Much More (Week Ending June 13, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/13/26 Question 1: The first song from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland was released this week – what is that song’s name? "Dancing With the Enemy" "Mad" "Who I Am" "Perfect Princess" Question 2: Which Ready or Not 2 actress has been cast in a new Hulu pilot titled Durango? Sarah Michelle Gellar Kathryn Newton Maia Jae Samara Weaving Question 3: What is the name of the new baby giraffe that now calls Kilimanjaro Safaris home? Masai Ivy Willow Blue Ivy Question 4: After tackling Italy, what country is Stanley Tucci set to cover next? Germany France Great Britain Spain Question 5: Only Murders in the Building revealed a slew of British guest stars for Season 6 – which former Master from Doctor Who is among them? John Simm Eric Roberts Michelle Gomez Derek Jacobi Question 6: Which former Disney Animator is set to be honored at this year’s Oscars Governors Awards? Floyd Norman Mark Henn Andreas Deja Glen Keane Question 7: A new animated series is coming to Disney+ – what is that series’ name? The Doomies The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti Doug Unfiltered The Gloomies PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvdGhlLWRvb21pZXMtcHJlbWllcmUtZGF0ZS10cmFpbGVyLyI+VGhlIERvb21pZXM8L2E+IGFycml2ZXMgb24gRGlzbmV5KyBvbiBKdW5lIDIyLg== Question 8: A special prequel episode to FX’s Adults was announced – which character’s origins will be explored? Anton Paul Baker Billie Issa PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZW50ZXJ0YWlubWVudC9hZHVsdHMtcHJlcXVlbC1lcGlzb2RlLyI+VGhlIHByZXF1ZWwgd2lsbCBkZWJ1dCBvbiBKdWx5IDMxPC9hPiBhaGVhZCBvZiB0aGUgU2Vhc29uIDIgZGVidXQgb24gQXVndXN0IDI3Lg== Question 9: What Cartoon Network series is getting a sequel series via Hulu? Courage the Cowardly Dog Steven Universe Adventure Time Dexter's Laboratory Submit Answers Your Results Try Again