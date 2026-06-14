ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - A New Animated Series, Descendants Drops a New Song, A Baby Giraffe, and Much More (Week Ending June 13, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/13/26

Question 1: The first song from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland was released this week – what is that song’s name?

Question 1

Question 2: Which Ready or Not 2 actress has been cast in a new Hulu pilot titled Durango?

Question 2

Question 3: What is the name of the new baby giraffe that now calls Kilimanjaro Safaris home?

Question 3

Question 4: After tackling Italy, what country is Stanley Tucci set to cover next?

Question 4

Question 5: Only Murders in the Building revealed a slew of British guest stars for Season 6 – which former Master from Doctor Who is among them?

Question 5

Question 6: Which former Disney Animator is set to be honored at this year’s Oscars Governors Awards?

Question 6

Question 7: A new animated series is coming to Disney+ – what is that series’ name?

Question 7

Question 8: A special prequel episode to FX’s Adults was announced – which character’s origins will be explored?

Question 8

Question 9: What Cartoon Network series is getting a sequel series via Hulu?

Question 9

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