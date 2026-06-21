ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - First "Hexed" Trailer, Previewing Universal Kids Resort, Lakeshore Lodge’s Pool Complex, and Much More (Week Ending June 20, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/20/26 Question 1: The first trailer for Disney’s Hexed arrived this week. Who is voicing the main character Billie? Sabrina Carpenter Hailee Steinfeld Kylie Cantrall Rashida Jones Question 2: What is the name of the new Italian Ice stand in Downtown Disney? Sad Ice Break the Ice Ice to Meet You Happy Ice SGFwcHkgSWNlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmxhdWdoaW5ncGxhY2UuY29tL2Rpc25leS1wYXJrcy9oYXBweS1pY2Utb3BlbnMtYXQtZG93bnRvd24tZGlzbmV5LyI+b2ZmaWNpYWxseSBvcGVuZWQgdG8gZ3Vlc3RzPC9hPiBvbiBGcmlkYXksIEp1bmUgMTkh Question 3: What is the name of the sprawling pool complex coming to Disney Lakeshore Lodge? Lakeaway Bay The Wetlands Castaway Beach Hurricane Harbor Question 4: What Disney Springs store is opening up a new location at Disney’s BoardWalk? Savannah Bee Co. Basin The Ganachery UNIQLO PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzL2Jhc2luLWNvbWluZy10by1kaXNuZXlzLWJvYXJkd2Fsay8iPkJhc2luIGF0IHRoZSBCb2FyZHdhbGs8L2E+IHdpbGwgb3BlbiBhbG9uZ3NpZGUgdGhlIG5ldyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5sYXVnaGluZ3BsYWNlLmNvbS9kaXNuZXktcGFya3MvaHVybHktYnVybHktY29taW5nLXRvLWRpc25leXMtYm9hcmR3YWxrLyI+SHVybHkgQnVybHk8L2E+IGVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQgdmVudWUu Question 5: Social media has had some opinions on Universal Kids Resort. In particular, what ride have people been clowning on? Swings Over Del Mar Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After Mrs. Puff’s Boating School Rhonda’s TrollFest Express SnVzdCBsb29rIGF0IHRoZSBhbW91bnQgb2YgY29tbWVudHMgYW5kIHJldHdlZXRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8veC5jb20vbGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS9zdGF0dXMvMjA2NzY0NzQ4NTUzNTczNjI2OD9zPTIwIj5vbiB0aGlzIHR3ZWV0PC9hPiE= Question 6: Additionally, where is Universal Kids Resort located? Galveston, Texas Waco, Texas Dallas, Texas Frisco, Texas Question 7: Which former Alien Encounter star is serving as a guest host in the upcoming season of Project Runway? Kathy Najimy Tyra Banks Tim Curry Kevin Pollak Question 8: What late night icon was revealed to be joining Dancing with the Stars? Guillermo Rodriguez Jimmy Kimmel Conan O’Brien Stephen Colbert Question 9: This week saw the untimely passing of original Lilo voice Daveigh Chase. What iconic horror film did she also star in? Insidious The Blair Witch Project The Ring The Cabin in the Woods Submit Answers Your Results Try Again