ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - First "Hexed" Trailer, Previewing Universal Kids Resort, Lakeshore Lodge’s Pool Complex, and Much More (Week Ending June 20, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/20/26

Question 1: The first trailer for Disney’s Hexed arrived this week. Who is voicing the main character Billie?

Question 1

Question 2: What is the name of the new Italian Ice stand in Downtown Disney?

Question 2

Question 3: What is the name of the sprawling pool complex coming to Disney Lakeshore Lodge?

Question 3

Question 4: What Disney Springs store is opening up a new location at Disney’s BoardWalk?

Question 4

Question 5: Social media has had some opinions on Universal Kids Resort. In particular, what ride have people been clowning on?

Question 5

Question 6: Additionally, where is Universal Kids Resort located?

Question 6

Question 7: Which former Alien Encounter star is serving as a guest host in the upcoming season of Project Runway?

Question 7

Question 8: What late night icon was revealed to be joining Dancing with the Stars?

Question 8

Question 9: This week saw the untimely passing of original Lilo voice Daveigh Chase. What iconic horror film did she also star in?

Question 9

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