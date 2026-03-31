"In Real Life:" Disney Boards New Comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith
The pair previously worked with Disney on "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
Disney has acquired In Real Life, a new comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith, with the creators of Cobra Kai set to produce.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Disney has acquired a new comedy spec titled In Real Life from writers Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.
- The project will be produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald of Counterbalance, best known for creating Cobra Kai.
- The film is described as a mix between a modern high-concept romantic comedy and a female buddy comedy, though plot details are undisclosed.
- Dina Hillier will executive produce, with Julia Virtue co-producing.
- Yuspa and Goldsmith previously wrote 13 Going on 30: The Musical and What Women Want, with the latter going on to earn $374 million worldwide.
- They have also worked in television on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The King of Queens.
Upcoming Theatrical Releases from Disney:
- Heading into Spring, Disney fans have tons of movies to look forward to!
- Still swimming along, Pixar’s Hoppers released earlier this month, and is definitely worth a watch, re-watch, or re-re-watch.
- In May, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will both hit theaters.
- And in June, you can check out the fifth installment of Toy Story as the gang face off against a talking tablet named Lilypad in Toy Story 5.
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