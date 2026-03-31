"In Real Life:" Disney Boards New Comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith

The pair previously worked with Disney on "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
by |
Tags: , ,

Disney has acquired In Real Life, a new comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith, with the creators of Cobra Kai set to produce.

Credit: Writers Guild West on Instagram

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Disney has acquired a new comedy spec titled In Real Life from writers Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.
  • The project will be produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald of Counterbalance, best known for creating Cobra Kai.
  • The film is described as a mix between a modern high-concept romantic comedy and a female buddy comedy, though plot details are undisclosed.
  • Dina Hillier will executive produce, with Julia Virtue co-producing.
  • Yuspa and Goldsmith previously wrote 13 Going on 30: The Musical and What Women Want, with the latter going on to earn $374 million worldwide. 
  • They have also worked in television on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The King of Queens.

Upcoming Theatrical Releases from Disney:

  • Heading into Spring, Disney fans have tons of movies to look forward to!
  • Still swimming along, Pixar’s Hoppers released earlier this month, and is definitely worth a watch, re-watch, or re-re-watch. 
  • In May, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will both hit theaters. 
  • And in June, you can check out the fifth installment of Toy Story as the gang face off against a talking tablet named Lilypad in Toy Story 5

Read More Disney Movies:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber