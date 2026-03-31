"In Real Life:" Disney Boards New Comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith

The pair previously worked with Disney on "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."

Disney has acquired In Real Life, a new comedy from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith, with the creators of Cobra Kai set to produce.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that Disney has acquired a new comedy spec titled In Real Life from writers Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.

The project will be produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald of Counterbalance, best known for creating Cobra Kai.

The film is described as a mix between a modern high-concept romantic comedy and a female buddy comedy, though plot details are undisclosed.

Dina Hillier will executive produce, with Julia Virtue co-producing.

Yuspa and Goldsmith previously wrote 13 Going on 30: The Musical and What Women Want, with the latter going on to earn $374 million worldwide.

They have also worked in television on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and The King of Queens.

Upcoming Theatrical Releases from Disney:

Heading into Spring, Disney fans have tons of movies to look forward to!

Still swimming along, Pixar’s Hoppers released earlier this month, and is definitely worth a watch, re-watch, or re-re-watch.

In May, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will both hit theaters.

And in June, you can check out the fifth installment of Toy Story as the gang face off against a talking tablet named Lilypad in Toy Story 5.

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