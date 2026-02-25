Into Wonderland: The Films of Mary Blair Brings Disney Classics to Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Cultural Center celebrates the visionary Disney artist with a four-film mini-festival, special guests, and immersive art experiences.

Before Cinderella lost her glass slipper or Alice tumbled down a technicolor rabbit hole, there was an artist who dared to paint animation differently.

What’s Happening:

This spring, the Palm Springs Cultural Center invites audiences to step Into Wonderland: The Films of Mary Blair, a vibrant four-film mini-festival celebrating one of Disney’s most visionary and influential artists.

Presented on the big screen inside the 500-seat Historic Camelot Theatre, the series honors Mary Blair, the creative force whose bold use of color, modernist shapes, and imaginative design reshaped mid-century animation and continues to inspire artists today.

Running April 24-25, the PSCC Feature Fest pairs beloved Disney classics with special guests, interactive art experiences, themed food and cocktails, and immersive exhibitions, transforming a weekend at the movies into a full artistic celebration.

Mary Blair’s influence helped define the look of some of Disney’s most iconic films, including: Cinderella Saludos Amigos Peter Pan Alice in Wonderland



Her fearless palette and stylized environments introduced modern art sensibilities into mainstream animation at a time when such experimentation was rare. Worlds that felt whimsical, abstract, emotionally rich, and decades ahead of their time.

Each screening in the festival highlights Blair’s distinctive visual legacy while pairing the film with live guest discussions and artistic engagement.

Cinderella (1950) - April 24 | 6 PM A landmark of Disney animation, Cinderella blends fairy-tale romance with postwar modern design. Blair’s expressive color styling elevates the story into a visually elegant, emotionally resonant classic. Special Guest: Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay Moderator: Corey Roskin



Saludos Amigos (1942) - April 25 | 1 PM Created during Disney’s cultural goodwill tour of Latin America, this lively hybrid of animation and live action drew directly from Blair’s South American sketches, marking a turning point in Disney’s visual style. Special Guest: Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay Moderator: Corey Roskin



Peter Pan (1953) - April 25 | 3 PM From Neverland’s glowing skies to its mischievous landscapes, Blair’s world-building through color and shape defined the timeless spirit of childhood adventure. Special Guest: Dave Woodman Moderator: Corey Roskin



Alice in Wonderland (1951) - April 25 | 6 PM Perhaps the film most closely tied to Blair’s aesthetic, Alice in Wonderland, embraced abstraction and bold surrealism in ways that felt radical for its era, later becoming a cult favorite among artists and designers. Special Guest: Dave Woodman Moderator: Corey Roskin



The celebration extends far beyond the theater seats with an art exhibition featuring a gallery-style installation of large-format display boards inspired by Blair’s iconic concept art, offering an immersive look at her visionary style, interactive experiences & souvenirs, an It’s a Small World-themed art area, puzzle tables, a curated selection of Mary Blair books, and a hands-on craft station to decorate a take-home postcard.

On Saturday, animator Dave Woodman will draw complimentary Disney-themed caricatures for festival guests during select times.

Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay, Associate Production Designer on Zootopia 2, has cited Mary Blair as a major inspiration. A Visual Effects Society Award nominee and graduate valedictorian of ArtCenter College of Design, Griselda’s Disney credits include Moana, Frozen 2, Encanto, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Animator Dave Woodman brings decades of industry experience, including work on Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and numerous other beloved projects. His career spans animation, illustration, and live event programming, making him an ideal bridge between Disney’s past and present.

Mary Blair wasn’t just a stylist; she was a revolutionary in animation. Her work reshaped how animation used color to tell emotional stories. She influenced film, advertising, illustration, and even theme park design, leaving a legacy that continues to ripple through creative industries.

More Walt Disney Animation News: