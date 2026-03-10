Agatha Knows Best! Kathryn Hahn Officially Cast as Mother Gothel in the Live-Action "Tangled" Remake

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn is officially confirmed to be taking on the role of Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action Tangled.

What’s Happening:

Back in January, rumors began swirling that a popular fan-cast for Mother Gothel was looking possible, and now we have confirmation that Kathryn Hahn will be taking on the role in the upcoming Tangled live-action remake.

Disney previously announced that Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft would take on the roles of Flynn Rider and Rapunzel, respectively.

Shared by the Agatha All Along actress on Instagram, Hahn can be seen doing an OOTD (outfit of the day) backing up to reveal a Mother Gothel shirt.

Late last year, it was announced that A-lister Scarlett Johansson was in talks to take on the role, which she allegedly walked away from due to scheduling conflicts.

While that would’ve been an interesting casting, as I’m not sure how Scarlett Johansson’s “Mother Knows Best” would’ve landed, it is exciting to see Hahn chosen to play the film's main antagonist.

Fans had been posting on social media, hoping the actress would take on the role even prior to Johansson.

Well, now those dreams are coming true!

Hahn, who is a four time Primetime Emmy nominee, has the acting and singing chops to bring Mother Gothel to life (beyond looking perfect for the role.)

After Disney’s severe miscasting of Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, it will be amazing to see someone fully capable of bringing one of Disney’s most beloved modern villains to life.

You can see her singing “The Ballad of Witches Road” live from D23 2024 below:

Read More Disney Movies: