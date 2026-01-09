Mother Gothel All Along: Kathryn Hahn Reportedly in Talks to Star in Disney's Live-Action "Tangled"

One of the internet’s most popular Tangled fancasts may actually come true, as Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play Mother Gothel.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Agatha All Along actress Kathryn Hahn is in talks to star as Mother Gothel in Disney’s upcoming Tangled live-action remake.

Yesterday, Disney announced that Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft would take on the roles of Flynn Rider and Rapunzel, respectively.

Now, as fans get excited about the new film, speculation has already begun about who will play some of the film’s other characters.

Several months ago, it was announced that A-lister Scarlett Johansson was in talks to take on the role, which she allegedly walked away from due to scheduling conflicts.

While that would’ve been an interesting casting, as I’m not sure how Scarlett Johansson’s “Mother Knows Best” would’ve landed, it is exciting to see Hahn in the ring to play the film's main antagonist.

Fans have been posting on social media, hoping the actress would take on the role even prior to Johansson.

Well, now it seems like those dreams may be coming true!

Hahn, who is a four time Primetime Emmy nominee, has the acting and singing chops to bring Mother Gothel to life (beyond looking perfect for the role.)

After Disney’s severe miscasting of Gal Gadot as Evil Queen, it would be amazing to see someone fully capable of bringing one of Disney’s most beloved modern villains to life.

You can see her singing “The Ballad of Witches Road” live from D23 2024 below:

