Katie Robbins Signs Overall Deal With 20th Television Following Success of "Good American Family"

The creator behind Hulu's hit limited series will develop new projects across Disney's television and streaming platforms, including the upcoming dramedy Chicks starring Ellen Pompeo.

Katie Robbins is staying in the Disney family. Following the success of Hulu's breakout limited series Good American Family, the creator, writer, and showrunner has officially signed a new overall deal with 20th Television, positioning her to develop future projects across Disney's growing portfolio of networks and streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the new agreement marks a significant milestone for Robbins, whose recent work has helped establish her as one of television's most sought-after creative voices. Under the pact with 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios, Robbins will develop, write, and produce new scripted series for both traditional linear networks and streaming services, with a particular focus on platforms within Disney Entertainment Television.

The deal comes on the heels of the strong performance of Good American Family, the Hulu limited series starring Ellen Pompeo. The drama became a major success for Hulu and Disney+, generating more than 140 million hours streamed globally and further elevating Robbins' profile within the industry.

Robbins is already wasting no time getting started on her next project under the new arrangement. Earlier this month, Hulu handed a pilot order to Chicks, a dramedy developed by Robbins specifically for Pompeo.

The series follows Chickie, played by Pompeo, and her estranged half-sister Doreen, who struggle financially after their father's unexpected death. The pair soon discovers that their inheritance consists less of money and more of a legacy of small-time criminal behavior. Inspired by their father's unconventional example, the sisters begin orchestrating increasingly ambitious fraud schemes. Along the way, their unlikely partnership evolves into a meaningful relationship as they help fill emotional voids left behind by their complicated father.

For Robbins, the new overall deal represents not only a professional achievement but also the continuation of a creative partnership she clearly values.

"To get to tell stories for a living is already an impossibly great gift, but to have found a creative home that values my voice and vision, where my partners push my work to be the best version of itself, is total jackpot territory," Robbins said in a statement. "I'm so wildly grateful to Craig, Karey, Carolyn, and the rest of the 20th team for their belief in me, for their collaboration, for their kindness, for their trust. I'm a lucky duck."

While Good American Family has become her most high-profile recent success, Robbins has built an impressive résumé across television. She previously created the dark comedy-drama Sunny for Apple TV+ and A24, starring Rashida Jones, and also served as a writer-producer on the acclaimed Showtime drama The Affair.

The deal underscores Disney's continued investment in creator-driven storytelling as it looks to expand its slate of original programming across Hulu, Disney+, and its broader television ecosystem. With Good American Family proving to be a major streaming success and Chicks already moving forward at Hulu, Robbins appears poised to play an increasingly prominent role in shaping Disney's future scripted content strategy.

As audiences await updates on Chicks, the overall deal ensures that Robbins' next wave of projects will remain firmly within the Disney television family.

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