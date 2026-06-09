Sora is Back! Square Enix Drops First "Kingdom Hearts IV" Trailer in Four Years

May your heart be your guiding key!

After over four years of waiting, Square Enix has finally dropped a new look at Kingdom Hearts IV!

What’s Happening:

Kingdom Hearts fans are not strangers to the waiting game, with 14 years in between Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts III.

Fans were hopeful after a 20th anniversary event back in 2022 provided a first look at the fourth installment of the game, but then it was radio silence on Kingdom Hearts IV.

That is, until today! During today’s, June 9, Nintendo Direct, fans were shocked as a new Kingdom Hearts IV trailer was officially dropped!

The new trailer doesn’t provide too much of an updated look at the world around Sora, focusing mostly on battle inside the Shibuya-inspired Quadratum.

With highly updated combat, Sora can be seen leaping from vehicles and crashing through skyscrapers.

While the updated look at combat is great, the real showstopper from the trailer was our first look at some of the characters we will see throughout Kingdom Hearts IV.

As Sora would say, “my friends are my power,” and there is no shortage of friends and foes in this new look.

Noticeably absent from the first trailer, Donald and Goofy are back! We can’t have a Kingdom Hearts game without our three half-pints now can we?

However, the pair are not reunited with Sora, surrounded by a heavy blue flame.

Other appearances include Strelitzia, who made her first appearance in the defunct mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union χ.

Chosen by the Master of Masters to lead a Union after the First Keyblade War, it is still unknown how Strelitzia has made her way to Quadratum.

She did make an appearance in the first trailer, but, in four years, her character design looks even better!

We also see a Young Xehanort, Luxord, and other new and returning characters!

Another notable thing missing from the trailer was a lack of Disney-themed worlds.

Square Enix previously confirmed their continued involvement in Kingdom Hearts IV, so fans will have to continue speculating what characters and stories we will get to explore.

Check out the trailer below!

The game will be released simultaneously across several systems, including Switch 2, Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 5, Xbox on PC, Epic Games Store, and Steam!

Still no release timeline has been announced, so fans should expect to wait a little while before getting their hands on Kingdom Hearts IV.

More Kingdom Hearts News:

For fans of Kingdom Hearts playing the Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch have a finite of time left to play the version of the game.

Starting later today, the Cloud Version will no longer be available for purchase, with players having until June 9, 2027 to continue using the software.

However, a new way to play these titles is on the way!

The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] will be launching on October 8 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and Xbox on PC.

The game includes KH 1.5, 2.8, 2.8, and 3 + Re Mind, and is available for pre-order now!

Switch Cloud Version players will also receive a discount code via the Nintendo eShop.

The Power of Friendship:

For Disney fans who have never ventured into the worlds of Kingdom Hearts, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into.

However, these games are well worth the commitment.

Combining the warmth and familiarity of Disney’s magical films with the fantasy action of Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is one of the most unique and worthwhile video game series released.

Beginning in 2003 with the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, chosen by the keyblade, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness.

If you are interested in checking out more indepth information on these games, a recommended playthrough order, and timeline of events, you can check out our Kingdom Hearts guide.

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