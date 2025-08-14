Mickey & Friends Help La La Land Kind Cafe Launch Their First-Ever Kids Menu
Kids can discover mini delights inspired by Mickey and Friends at all 23 of La La Land Kind Cafe’s locations across the U.S.
La La Land Kind Cafe, a coffee shop and cafe with multiple locations across the U.S., is introducing its first-ever kids’ menu, and it’s themed to Mickey & Friends.
What’s Happening:
- La La Land Kind Cafe will be introducing its first-ever kids’ menu at all 23 of its locations across the U.S. on Tuesday, August 19th.
- Among the cities with a La La Land Kind Cafe location are Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Nashville.
- Mickey & Friends will feature on the all-new “La La’s Kids Menu" – which will include five mini drinks and three mini food items creating a welcoming environment for all ages.
- All locations will also offer custom Mickey & Friends-themed beverage sleeves and drink stoppers, “Be Kind" tote bags and a Just Play Disney Munchlings toy, while supplies last.
- Kids and families can even bring their furry friends to enjoy a new Pluto-inspired pup cup and a complimentary pet bandana, also while supplies last.
- The first 300 guests in each store on Friday, August 22nd will receive a Mickey & Friends-inspired reusable La La Land coffee cup with purchase.
- Items featured on the Mini Drink and Food menu are:
- Mini Strawberry Milk
- Mini Strawberry Lemonade
- Mini Marshmallow Milk
- Mini Lavender Milk
- Mini Chocolate Milk
- AB & J Toast
- Hazelnut Toast
- Six stores will also feature a must-have Mickey & Friends product display, shoppable via QR code:
- Bell Avenue – Dallas, TX
- Legacy Drive – Plano, TX
- M-K-T Heights – Houston, TX
- South Congress – Austin, TX (NEW!)
- Montana Ave – Santa Monica, CA
- 3rd Street – Los Angeles, CA
- La La Land team members will also be wearing special Baublebar Minnie Mouse ears in celebration of the promotion.
More Disney News:
- Her Universe and Disney are celebrating Pluto’s 95th anniversary with a new merchandise collection, now available at Walt Disney World’s World of Disney store.
- A Foodie Guide of epic proportions has arrived for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival – including a new booth from Other World Showcase!
- Springfield Elementary is back in session as Disney+ has launched a brand-new, limited-time stream celebrating decades of scholastic shenanigans from The Simpsons.
- The full panel schedule for Destination D23 has been revealed – bringing two days worth of Disney history to Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com