Mickey & Friends Help La La Land Kind Cafe Launch Their First-Ever Kids Menu

Kids can discover mini delights inspired by Mickey and Friends at all 23 of La La Land Kind Cafe’s locations across the U.S.
by |
Tags: , , ,

La La Land Kind Cafe, a coffee shop and cafe with multiple locations across the U.S., is introducing its first-ever kids’ menu, and it’s themed to Mickey & Friends.

What’s Happening:

  • La La Land Kind Cafe will be introducing its first-ever kids’ menu at all 23 of its locations across the U.S. on Tuesday, August 19th.
  • Among the cities with a La La Land Kind Cafe location are Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and Nashville.
  • Mickey & Friends will feature on the all-new “La La’s Kids Menu" – which will include five mini drinks and three mini food items creating a welcoming environment for all ages.
  • All locations will also offer custom Mickey & Friends-themed beverage sleeves and drink stoppers, “Be Kind" tote bags and a Just Play Disney Munchlings toy, while supplies last.
  • Kids and families can even bring their furry friends to enjoy a new Pluto-inspired pup cup and a complimentary pet bandana, also while supplies last.
  • The first 300 guests in each store on Friday, August 22nd will receive a Mickey & Friends-inspired reusable La La Land coffee cup with purchase.

  • Items featured on the Mini Drink and Food menu are:
    • Mini Strawberry Milk
    • Mini Strawberry Lemonade
    • Mini Marshmallow Milk
    • Mini Lavender Milk
    • Mini Chocolate Milk
    • AB & J Toast
    • Hazelnut Toast
  • Six stores will also feature a must-have Mickey & Friends product display, shoppable via QR code:
    • Bell Avenue – Dallas, TX        
    • Legacy Drive – Plano, TX
    • M-K-T Heights – Houston, TX
    • South Congress – Austin, TX (NEW!)
    • Montana Ave – Santa Monica, CA
    • 3rd Street – Los Angeles, CA
  • La La Land team members will also be wearing special Baublebar Minnie Mouse ears in celebration of the promotion.

More Disney News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com