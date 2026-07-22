Liam McIntyre Reveals the Intense Process Behind Becoming Wolverine in Insomniac's Upcoming PS5 Game

The Spartacus star says portraying Logan pushed him emotionally and physically as Insomniac Games prepares to release Marvel's Wolverine this September.

What does it take to become Wolverine? According to actor Liam McIntyre, it meant embracing his most primal instincts and taking some of the biggest creative risks of his career.

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With anticipation building for Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine, McIntyre is opening up about the intense physical and emotional process of bringing Logan to life.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Spartacus star revealed that portraying the iconic mutant pushed him far beyond anything he had attempted before, resulting in what developers are calling one of the most powerful performances ever captured for a video game.

For McIntyre, the journey back into Logan's mindset began with an acting exercise he hadn't attempted since drama school nearly two decades ago: animal work.

Searching for inspiration, he even tried to study footage of rabid dogs to better understand Wolverine's uncontrollable berserker rage.

"I’m really scared to go all out with this," McIntyre admitted, recalling his first days performing on the motion-capture stage.

Despite his nerves, the actor said Insomniac's creative team encouraged him to take those risks, giving him the confidence to fully embrace Wolverine's savage side.

"I got to take some really huge swings with my character as a result of being able to trust them so much," he said.

According to animation director Brian Wyser, that leap paid off. Rather than searching for someone to imitate decades of Wolverine portrayals, the team wanted an actor who could ground Logan in realism while still capturing the explosive violence fans expect. McIntyre's performance ultimately delivered both.

Narrative director Walt Williams praised the actor's work, calling it "one of the most raw and honest performances" he has ever seen in the medium.

The developers say the game centers on the emotional conflict that has always defined Wolverine: the battle between the unstoppable animal inside him and the compassionate man struggling to keep that beast under control.

Williams explained that while Logan is often viewed as the ultimate mutant, he's also one of Marvel's most human characters.

Unlike traditional superheroes, Wolverine isn't driven by glory or fame. He's a man burdened by decades of pain, loss, and regret who constantly fears the damage he might inflict on those around him.

"You don't have that level of rage or pain if you don't have a genuinely deep yearning, caring heart inside of you," Williams said.

That emotional foundation helped shape the version of Wolverine players will meet in the game. Set within Insomniac's growing Marvel gaming universe, Marvel's Wolverine takes place before the formation of the X-Men. While superheroes like Spider-Man are already publicly known, mutants remain hidden from society, feared and hunted by those who view them as dangerous.

Logan operates as part of Team X, a black-ops organization inspired by the comics, fighting to protect mutantkind while wrestling with his own violent instincts.

Williams noted that introducing mutants into the established universe required presenting them as outsiders, making Wolverine's personal struggles even more central to the story.

McIntyre said he intentionally avoided simply copying previous portrayals of the character. Instead, he drew inspiration from decades of Wolverine comics, films, and stories while working closely with Insomniac's writers to create a version that feels both familiar and entirely original.

"He's very quintessentially Wolverine, and yet, he's very much this Wolverine," McIntyre explained.

He described Logan as someone capable of being "a gruff, grumbly, angry, crazy man," while simultaneously remaining fiercely loyal, compassionate, and deeply human.

Wyser acknowledged that motion-capture acting can be intimidating for performers accustomed to traditional film and television sets.

Unlike live-action productions, actors perform in minimalist environments wearing specialized suits while relying almost entirely on imagination.

"There were times where I'd say, 'Trust us. It's gonna look good,'" Wyser recalled.

For McIntyre, that trust ultimately allowed him to fully embrace one of Marvel's most iconic characters and perhaps deliver one of the most emotionally layered versions of Wolverine fans have seen.

Players won't have to wait much longer to experience it for themselves. Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on September 15.

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