Lingokids Expands Disney Collection with New Lilo & Stitch Activities

The popular kids’ app adds interactive Lilo & Stitch experiences, blending learning and play for a new generation.

What if screen time felt a little more like story time? A fan-favorite Disney duo is doing exactly that, as Lingokids expands its Lingokids: Disney Collection with the addition of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Available starting April 6, the new update introduces a series of interactive activities that invite kids to step into the world of Lilo & Stitch, blending creativity, curiosity, and foundational learning into one seamless experience.

The expansion includes nine custom-built activities designed to help children develop early literacy, math, and problem-solving skills while feeling like they’re part of the story.

Kids can search for hidden letters across beach and rainforest settings to form words, trace letters in the sand to build writing confidence, and even pilot an alien hovercraft through a Hawaiian landscape while counting flowers, shells, and starfish.

Other activities incorporate movement, encouraging kids to stretch, exercise, and build healthy habits, reinforcing that learning doesn’t have to be limited to sitting still.

Lilo & Stitch join an already expansive lineup of beloved characters within the Disney Collection, including Moana, Frozen, Mickey Mouse and friends, Zootopia, Spider-Man, and Cars.

Since launching last fall, these collaborations have already been played more than 250 million times, with Lingokids reporting over one billion total plays across its major brand partnerships in the past year alone.

The addition of Lilo & Stitch is especially meaningful for families, not only because the characters have been one of the most requested additions to the platform, but also because of the themes they represent. Stories of family, growth, and individuality are at the heart of the original film, making them a natural fit for Lingokids’ mission to create meaningful, engaging learning experiences.

As Lingokids continues to expand its Disney Collection throughout 2026, with more content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars on the way, the platform is further cementing its role as a leader in educational entertainment.

By turning familiar stories into hands-on experiences, it’s transforming screen time into something that feels both magical and meaningful, proving that learning and play can go hand in hand.

More Lilo & Stitch News: