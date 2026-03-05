Stitch and Little Green Men Join Scrub Daddy's Assortment of Disney-Themed Sponges

Previously here at Laughing Place's we've covered Sponge Daddy's assortment of Disney-themed sponges, which so far had included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus ABC's sitcom Scrubs. And now the company has added both Stitch from Lilo and Stitch and the Little Green Men from Toy Story to its collection. See below for links to order.

What's happening:

A set of three Stitch sponges sells for $13.49 at Scrub Daddy's official website. The company says that their sponges are made from exclusive FlexTexture foam, which change texture based on the temperature of the water. Plus they're safe to use on non-stick, glass, stainless steel, and more surfaces.

The Little Green Men are a Target exclusive and one sponge sells for $5.29. These special Scrub Mommy sponges feature "a firm scrubber on one side for tough messes and a soft, absorbent side for gentle cleaning."

Like I said above, we've previously covered Scrub Daddy's Mickey and Minnie sponges on the site, but now they are officially available for purchase you can grab a 3-pack of Mickey Mouse for $13.49.

Minnie Mouse is another double-sided Scrub Mommy sponge, but her 3-pack also sells for $13.49.

And lastly, you can still pick up the bundle of three Scrubs-themed Scrub Daddy sponges for $14.99.

