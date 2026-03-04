BLINKS Rise Up! Complex and Disney Debut New BLACKPINK Collaboration
You know they got the clothes that you like!
H-How You Like That? K-Pop fans can now check out a brand new clothing line inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and BLACKPINK.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Complex are teaming up to bring BLACKPINK to your area (your closet) with a brand new line of apparel inspired by Mickey and Minnie and the popular K-Pop band.
- Following a record-breaking world tour and new mini album release, the collaboration takes inspiration from punk culture and hopes to mirror BLACKPINK’s global cultural influence as a leading K-pop group.
- Character designs were created by Disney’s Global Creative Director Bobby Kim and adapted into apparel by Complex.
- The designs draw inspiration from 1970s London punk fashion and reimagine classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse imagery with BLACKPINK’s edgy, rebellious style.
- Each purchase includes a random collectible photocard featuring members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa.
- The special-edition collection includes tees, sweatshirts, crop tees, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat.
- This marks the first of several planned apparel collaborations between Disney and Complex, blending heritage Disney characters with contemporary streetwear and fandom culture.
- The collection launches exclusively on Complex.com on Thursday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PST and includes collectible BLACKPINK photocards with each purchase.
- Let’s take a look at the full collection!
Disney x BLACKPINK Plaid Jacket ($125)
Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Hoodie – Charcoal ($100)
Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Long Sleeve – Charcoal ($55)
Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Black Raglan Tee ($50)
Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – Charcoal ($45)
Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – Washed Rose ($45)
Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – White ($45)
Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Tank Top – Black ($35)
Disney x BLACKPINK Tote ($50)
Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Hat – Charcoal ($45)
Minnie, That Prima Donna Spice Up Your Life:
- While BLACKPINK has been ruling the world for nearly 10 years, Minnie Mouse is having her own pop star moment right now on social media.
- After Disney, Jr. posted a clip of the song “My Furry Valentines” from Minnie’s Bow-Toons, which quickly garnered nearly 1 million likes on its original post.
- Since then PinkPantheress and other major personalities on the app have embraced the track.
- Take a listen to part of Minnie Mouse’s new bop below!
