BLINKS Rise Up! Complex and Disney Debut New BLACKPINK Collaboration

You know they got the clothes that you like!

H-How You Like That? K-Pop fans can now check out a brand new clothing line inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and BLACKPINK.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Complex are teaming up to bring BLACKPINK to your area (your closet) with a brand new line of apparel inspired by Mickey and Minnie and the popular K-Pop band.

Following a record-breaking world tour and new mini album release, the collaboration takes inspiration from punk culture and hopes to mirror BLACKPINK’s global cultural influence as a leading K-pop group.

Character designs were created by Disney’s Global Creative Director Bobby Kim and adapted into apparel by Complex.

The designs draw inspiration from 1970s London punk fashion and reimagine classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse imagery with BLACKPINK’s edgy, rebellious style.

Each purchase includes a random collectible photocard featuring members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa.

The special-edition collection includes tees, sweatshirts, crop tees, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat.

This marks the first of several planned apparel collaborations between Disney and Complex, blending heritage Disney characters with contemporary streetwear and fandom culture.

The collection launches exclusively on Complex.com on Thursday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PST and includes collectible BLACKPINK photocards with each purchase.

Let’s take a look at the full collection!

Minnie, That Prima Donna Spice Up Your Life:

While BLACKPINK has been ruling the world for nearly 10 years, Minnie Mouse is having her own pop star moment right now on social media.

After Disney, Jr. posted a clip of the song “My Furry Valentines” from Minnie’s Bow-Toons, which quickly garnered nearly 1 million likes on its original post.

Since then PinkPantheress and other major personalities on the app have embraced the track.

Take a listen to part of Minnie Mouse’s new bop below!

