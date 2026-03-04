BLINKS Rise Up! Complex and Disney Debut New BLACKPINK Collaboration

You know they got the clothes that you like!

H-How You Like That? K-Pop fans can now check out a brand new clothing line inspired by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and BLACKPINK. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney and Complex are teaming up to bring BLACKPINK to your area (your closet) with a brand new line of apparel inspired by Mickey and Minnie and the popular K-Pop band. 
  • Following a record-breaking world tour and new mini album release, the collaboration takes inspiration from punk culture and hopes to mirror BLACKPINK’s global cultural influence as a leading K-pop group.

  • Character designs were created by Disney’s Global Creative Director Bobby Kim and adapted into apparel by Complex.
  • The designs draw inspiration from 1970s London punk fashion and reimagine classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse imagery with BLACKPINK’s edgy, rebellious style.

  • Each purchase includes a random collectible photocard featuring members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa.
  • The special-edition collection includes tees, sweatshirts, crop tees, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat.
  • This marks the first of several planned apparel collaborations between Disney and Complex, blending heritage Disney characters with contemporary streetwear and fandom culture.
  • The collection launches exclusively on Complex.com on Thursday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PST and includes collectible BLACKPINK photocards with each purchase.
  • Let’s take a look at the full collection!

Disney x BLACKPINK Plaid Jacket ($125)

Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Hoodie – Charcoal ($100)

Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Long Sleeve – Charcoal ($55)

Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Black Raglan Tee ($50)

Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – Charcoal ($45)

Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – Washed Rose ($45)

Disney x BLACKPINK Mickey Tee – White ($45)

Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Tank Top – Black ($35)

Disney x BLACKPINK Tote ($50)

Disney x BLACKPINK Minnie Hat – Charcoal ($45)

Minnie, That Prima Donna Spice Up Your Life: 

  • While BLACKPINK has been ruling the world for nearly 10 years, Minnie Mouse is having her own pop star moment right now on social media. 
  • After Disney, Jr. posted a clip of the song “My Furry Valentines” from Minnie’s Bow-Toons, which quickly garnered nearly 1 million likes on its original post. 
  • Since then PinkPantheress and other major personalities on the app have embraced the track. 
  • Take a listen to part of Minnie Mouse’s new bop below!

@disneyjr

The official anthem of Galentine’s Day 💗 🎥: Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel

♬ Disney Jr. My Furry Valentine - Disney Jr.

