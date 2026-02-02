Disney Magic Meets Kitchen Duty with New Mickey and Minnie Scrubbers from Scrub Daddy
Bringing Disney magic to your cleaning routine!
A popular houseware item is getting a Disney makeover – as Scrub Daddy has introduced new Mickey and Minnie-shaped scrubbers.
What's Happening:
- As shared by Disney Family on Instagram, Scrub Daddy has revealed the new Mickey Mouse Scrub Daddy and Minnie Mouse Scrub Mommy.
- A red Mickey scrubber and pink Minnie scrubber contain the iconic shape of their heads, performing the same scrubbing tasks as a regular Scrub Daddy.
- Scrub Daddy actually has a minor Disney connection, as the company got its big break thanks to ABC's Shark Tank, going on to become one of the show's biggest success stories. Founder Aaron Krause secured a $200,000 deal with Lori Greiner for 20% equity in 2012.
- Mickey and Minnie aren't the first, fun, themed scrubbers to come from the company, as they've also released some fun Halloween items.
- It's unclear when and where these special scrubbers will be available, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out and keep you posted!
