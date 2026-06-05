Marvel Unveils New Avengers Era With "AVENGERS #1"

Following the world-altering events of Avengers: Armageddon, a new team of "Earth's Mightiest Survivors" assembles this November.

The Avengers have faced alien invasions, multiversal collapses, and world-ending threats before. But this fall, Marvel is asking a different question: what happens when Earth's Mightiest Heroes survive the end of the world, and the world no longer trusts them?

What’s Happening:

That answer begins this November in AVENGERS #1, a brand-new ongoing series from acclaimed creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. Spinning directly out of the upcoming Avengers: Armageddon event series, the relaunch promises to reshape the Marvel Universe with a bold new team, a dramatically altered status quo, and a mystery hero whose arrival could redefine the future of Marvel's premier superhero team.

Marvel announced the new series on June 5, revealing that Zdarsky and Checchetto will reunite following their celebrated work on Daredevil to usher in what the publisher describes as a trailblazing new era for the Avengers.

The series emerges from the fallout of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited series launching June 10. Written by Zdarsky with art by Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, that event will leave the Marvel Universe permanently changed.

According to Marvel, the world order will be completely rewritten by the time the dust settles, creating a landscape where Earth's heroes are needed more than ever, but may be trusted less than ever.

Dubbed "Earth's Mightiest Survivors," the team will be led by an eclectic roster of heroes that blends longtime Marvel icons with unexpected choices. The initial lineup includes Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, and Luke Cage, alongside a mysterious all-new hero whose identity has yet to be revealed.

The roster immediately stands out for its unconventional makeup. While previous Avengers teams have often been built around established franchise pillars such as Captain America, Iron Man, or Thor, this lineup appears designed around characters who have experienced life both inside and outside the traditional Avengers structure. It's a team forged not by legacy, but by necessity.

According to Zdarsky, the emotional core of the series will be shaped by the devastating events of Armageddon.

"It's obviously a massive honor getting to write the world's greatest superhero team," Zdarsky said. "And after what happens in Avengers: Armageddon, this lineup is angry as hell and ready to avenge."

The writer also emphasized the importance of making Avengers the centerpiece of Marvel's publishing line once again.

"AVENGERS #1 is a book that should lead the Marvel Universe, where big things happen and surprises keep hitting," Zdarsky explained. "That's what Marco and I are doing with every issue and I can't wait for people to fall in love with these gorgeous pages."

For Checchetto, the series marks a high-profile reunion with one of his most successful collaborators. The artist, who recently concluded work on Ultimate Spider-Man, expressed excitement about returning to work alongside Zdarsky and tackling one of Marvel's most recognizable franchises.

"Here we go again. Chip and I, assembled," Checchetto said. "We had a blast on Daredevil, and since wrapping up Ultimate Spider-Man, I'm thrilled there was an opportunity to do something new with him."

Checchetto also hinted at the dynamic character interactions that will drive the book.

"I love this team. It's going to be great to see these characters interact with one another and see how they untangle themselves from the situations we're going to throw them into."

Marvel editor Wil Moss further fueled anticipation by describing the series as a cornerstone of the publisher's future plans.

According to Moss, Zdarsky and Checchetto have crafted a run that balances spectacle, character development, legacy, and innovation while positioning Avengers at the center of the Marvel Universe moving forward.

Perhaps the biggest mystery surrounding the relaunch remains the unrevealed final member of the team. Marvel has only teased an "all-new hero" who will make an explosive debut before joining the roster, suggesting that the character could play a major role in shaping the next era of Avengers storytelling.

In addition to the new creative direction, AVENGERS #1 will also participate in Marvel's growing True Believers Blind Bag program. The issue will be available with exclusive variant covers hidden inside sealed bags, including rare hand-drawn sketch covers created by surprise artists.

Marvel has indicated that additional announcements, variant cover reveals, and story details will be released in the coming weeks.

For now, fans eager to learn how the Marvel Universe reaches this new status quo will need to begin with Avengers: Armageddon #1, which arrives in comic shops on June 10.

With one of Marvel's most acclaimed creative teams at the helm, a radically different Avengers roster, and a post-apocalyptic world in desperate need of heroes, AVENGERS #1 appears poised to become one of the publisher's biggest launches of 2026.

More Marvel Comics News: