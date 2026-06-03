Marvel Comics Teases Action of Final Chapters of “Queen in Black”

Plus, check out more info on the spin-off issues!

Marvel has unveiled new details for the final chapters of Queen in Black, the upcoming symbiote-focused crossover event that will pit Knull and Hela against one another in a battle that will change the fate of Earth.

What’s Happening:

Queen in Black, a new Marvel crossover event spinning out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's Venom run, begins on July 22.

The event consists of a five-issue main series by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, along with several tie-in comics.

The story centers on a cosmic war between Knull and Hela, with Earth's fate hanging in the balance.

Hela has taken Knull's throne and now leads an army of symbiotes as the Queen in Black.

Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and gained immense new power as the God of Light.

The conflict escalates in Queen in Black #4-5 with the long-teased debut of Venomworld.

As Earth becomes overrun by symbiotes, Mary Jane Watson faces a major decision that could impact both the Marvel Universe and her future as Venom.

Eddie Brock confronts a pivotal choice that will redefine his role as a symbiote host in Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3.

The event's finale will also feature both Defenders teams joining forces in Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #4.

Black Cat #14 ties into the crossover, with Felicia Hardy embarking on a high-stakes mission described as the galaxy's greatest heist.

Check out release dates and covers below, and preorder at your local comic shop today:

Black Cat #14

Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Gleb Melnikov

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

On sale September 9

Queen in Black #4 (of 5)

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Iban Coello

Cover by Ryan Stegman

On sale September 16

Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #3 (of 3)

Written by Tom Waltz

Art by Zé Carlos

Cover by David Marquez

On sale September 16

Queen in Black #5 (of 5)

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Iban Coello

Cover by Ryan Stegman

On sale September 30

Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3 (of 3)

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Juanan Ramírez

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

On sale September 30

Venom #262

Written by Al Ewing

Art and cover by Carlos Gómez

On sale September 30

What They’re Saying:

Al Elwing, Writer of Queen in Black: “I'm writing a couple of specials—in Queen in Black: Hela, Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it. Queen in Black: Thor, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson—how they react to Hela, and how Hela reacts to them. And finally, in Venom, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book—Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself. It'll be a fun time!”

Avengers: Armageddon:

Today, we got our first look at the upcoming five-issue event Avengers: Armageddon.

With a new trailer, fans get their first look at the upcoming action as well as preview pages from the first issue.

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