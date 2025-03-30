Marvel Comics to Debut New Spider Suit for Takuya Yamashiro this July in "Spider-Verse vs Venomverse #3"
Will the Spider heroes be able to take down Venom and his army?
Takuya Yamashiro, Japan’s Spider-Man, will debut a new costume in the upcoming Spider-Verse vs Venomverse #3 this July.
What’s Happening:
- On March 28th, CBR revealed that Marvel Comics is set to debut a new costume for Japan’s Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro.
- The character is set to debut the new look in the third issue of Marvel’s 5-issue limited series Spider-Verse vs Venomverse.
- Created by series artist Luciana Vecchio, the character’s look is set to differentiate him from Peter Parker as Yamashiro joins the multiversal war between Spiders and Symbiotes.
- Spider-Verse vs Venomverse is set to begin on May 14th from writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom.
- In the new comic series, Spider heroes from all over the multiverse will come together to fight off Venom and his symbiotic army. Will they be able to take down the hive-minded creatures or will they die trying?
- Spider-Verse vs Venomverse #3 hits shelves on July 23rd, with preorders available at comic book shops everywhere.
What They’re Saying:
- Luciano Vecchio, Artist: "In the story, a new costume for Takuya is introduced, and it helps setting him visually apart from Peter. I rewatched episodes and clips of the Japanese Spider-Man show to tap into that universe’s sensitivity and dramatic body language, and also referred to other early ‘80s shows in the Tokusatsu genre for aesthetic cues like the scarf and black lenses. I bounced ideas and references with writer Mat Groom before landing on this visual that can be shortened to Spider-Man meets Super Sentai." he shared with CBR.
