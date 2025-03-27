Check Out the Final Six Disney What If? “Fantastic Four” Homage Covers Featuring Mickey & Friends

The Disney pals continue to reenact iconic moments from FF history.

The Disney What If? Variant covers featuring Mickey & Friends has turned to the Fantastic Four for this year’s collection and we now have a preview of the final six covers of the batch.

What’s Happening:

Every month, Disney What If? variant covers star Mickey & Friends in recreations of iconic covers from throughout Marvel Avengers and X-Men covers, this year’s Disney What If? variant covers celebrate Marvel’s First Family in Fantastic Four .

and covers, this year’s Disney What If? variant covers celebrate Marvel’s First Family in . The FF covers feature Mickey Mouse as Mister Fantastic, Minnie Mouse as Invisible Woman, Goofy as Human Torch, and Donald Duck as the Thing in the midst of recreations of classic Fantastic Four covers.

covers. Starting in July, the Disney What If? Fantastic Four covers will be featured monthly on issues of Ryan North and Humberto Ramos’ new volume of Fantastic Four .

. The new covers reimagine moments from a range of Fantastic Four eras, including Jack Kirby’s legendary cover for Fantastic Four #49, which was part of the team’s first showdown against Galactus. Other homages include Joe Sinnott’s Fantastic Four #217 cover, featuring H.E.R.B.I.E.; John Byrne’s Fantastic Four #252 cover; John Romita's front and back covers for Marvel Treasury Edition #2; and another piece by Kirby that was featured on Fantastic Four: The Lost Adventure #1.

You can check out all of the covers below.

On Sale 7/9:

Fantastic Four #1 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio (Black and White version also available)

On Sale August:

Fantastic Four #2 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Alessandro Pastrovicchio (Black and White version also available)

On Sale September:

Fantastic Four #3 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Vitale Mangiatord (Black and White version also available)

On Sale October:

Fantastic Four #4 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Andrea Freccero (Black and White version also available)

On Sale November:

Fantastic Four #5 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Marco Palazzi (Black and White version also available)

On Sale December:

Fantastic Four #6 Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage variant cover by Ivan Bigarella (Black and White version also available)

