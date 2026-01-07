True Believer Blind Bags: Marvel Comics Reveals All Possible Covers for "Ultimate Endgame"

The list of artists include Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel’s Ultimate Endgame is here! Part of the release included the comic company’s first ever blind bag, and now you can take a peek at all the available covers.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Comics ended the year off with a bang, releasing Ultimate Endgame #1.
  • Ultimate Endgame, written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, delivers epic action and resolution to the two year journey since Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate Invasion.
  • As The Maker, creator of the Ultimate Universe, returns to reverse the hope and freedom brought by some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, a fate determining fight will see these heroes face off against The Maker and his unstoppable allies.
  • Ultimate Endgame #1 also marked the debut of Marvel’s first-ever blind bag program!
  • The True Believer Blind Bags allow fans a chance to purchase the issue in a special sealed bag, revealing one of the issue’s variant covers.
  • Some variant covers will only be available in these bags, including ones that were not revealed prior to the release.
  • Well, now, Marvel Comics has shared a YouTube video showcasing all the amazing covers!
  • Featuring art from over 20 artists, there are 500+ submitted variant covers available in the blind bag program. 
  • Popular Marvel artists are featured throughout the offering like Peach Momoko, but Marvel fans will also have the opportunity to get covers by Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr. 
  • Take a look at the video below to check out the amazing art featured as a part of the True Believer Blind Bags, and visit your local comic book shop now to pick one up!

