Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Chilling New Champions and Summoner’s Choice Fan Vote

Colossus and Ghost Rider join the Battlerealm as Kabam launches its seventh annual Summoner’s Choice vote.

Halloween is taking over the Battlerealm as Marvel Contest of Champions prepares to unleash a new lineup of Champions, events, and fan-driven activities. Kabam has revealed the latest update for the popular Marvel fighting game, bringing Colossus, Ghost Rider, a new Summoner’s Choice Champion vote, and more throughout October.

What’s Happening:

The latest update introduces two new Champions to the Contest. Colossus, the winner of the 2026 Summoner’s Choice fan vote, will make his official debut on October 15, followed by Ghost Rider on October 29.

In this alternate version of his story, Piotr Rasputin is a Soviet Super Soldier turned mutant freedom fighter in the Age of Apocalypse. Severe battle wounds have left him permanently unable to return to his human form, making him a formidable force in the Battlerealm.

Robbie Reyes brings another supernatural presence to the Contest. The young mechanic from East Los Angeles becomes Ghost Rider after a tragic event bonds him with the powerful spirit of his late uncle, Eli Morrow.

The two new Champions will play a central role in October's Event Quest, “Closer to the Edge,” running October 7 through November 4. Doctor Strange and Spider-Man 2099 have been missing for months before returning with a warning that the Web of Corruption is far from over. As the Battlerealm itself begins to fracture, Colossus and Ghost Rider are pulled into the chaos as they attempt to help restore reality.

Players will also have the opportunity to decide which Spider-Verse character will become the next Summoner’s Choice Champion. The seventh annual fan vote begins October 9, with eight Spider-themed characters competing for a spot in the Battlerealm.

The first-round candidates are Doppelganger, Spiders-Man, Araña, Webslinger, Cyborg Spider-Man, Rek-Rap, Spider-Byte and Spider-Ma’am. Each brings a different take on the Spider-Man mythos, ranging from alternate-universe heroes to monstrous and cybernetic versions of the character.

Players must be at least Level 6 to participate in the vote. The first round runs October 9 through October 12 at 11 a.m. PT, followed by a second round from October 16 through October 19 and the final round from October 23 through October 26.

Players can earn Summoner’s Choice Voting Selectors by completing Solo Objectives and claiming free daily Webstore Bundles. Each Voting Selector allows players to cast five votes toward the Champion of their choice. Players can claim three Voting Selectors through Solo Objectives and three through Webstore Bundles during each round.

The top four Champions from each round will advance, with the winner of the 2027 Summoner’s Choice vote announced during the Marvel Contest of Champions livestream on November 2.

New players are also getting a special opportunity during the Halloween-themed update through the Graveyard Shift New Player Bundle Giveaway. Beginning September 30 at 5 p.m. PT, eligible first-time players can add 10 Champions to their rosters, including Kushala, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Wiccan, Hulk Immortal, Abomination Immortal, Black Widow, Mister Sinister, Morningstar, Venompool and Scream.

The giveaway is available to players who create a new account between September 30 at 5 p.m. PT and November 3 at 4:59 p.m. PT.

Additional October content is also coming to the Battlerealm. “Epilogue Part 4: Last Struggle” arrives October 14, bringing the quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and defeat the Chronoserpent to its conclusion.

The “Symbiote Generals” Side Quest also begins October 14 and runs through November 4. Players will once again take control of the Summoned Symbiote, earning temporary buffs as they battle Knull’s Generals. The goal is to strengthen the Symbiote enough to eventually take on Knull himself.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes continues through December 9. Eligible players can enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including the Grand Prize of a trip for two to the Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday world premiere in Los Angeles.

Additional physical prizes include tickets for four winners to the Avengers: Doomsday fan event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, along with Apple and Google Play gift cards and mobile devices. Digital prizes include in-game units, Champions and other rewards.

The Marvel Contest of Champions October update brings together new Champions, a major fan vote, Halloween-themed content and additional challenges as players continue building their rosters and battling through the Battlerealm.

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