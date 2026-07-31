Thanos Got A Gun: Marvel Snap Reveals New Season "Fractured Frontiers"

This Marvel Universe ain't big enough for the both of us...
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A new season is coming to Marvel Snap offering new cards on a whole new Earth.

What's Happening:

  • A new season of digital collectible card game Marvel Snap is set to launch next month.
  • The season is called Fractured Frontiers and is set on Earth-383, a wild west version of the Marvel Universe.
  • A new trailer breaks down the new additions for the season, including a new Quickdraw mechanic, where certain card abilities activate as soon as they are drawn.
  • New Fractured Frontier Season Pass cards include Thanos, and Jane Foster.
  • Other special cards available in the new season include Fractured Frontier versions of Psylocke, Red Wolf, Death, and Red Hulk.
  • The video also teases even more coming in the new season that isn't being revealed quite yet.

  • Fractured Frontiers begins August 4.

More Marvel Video Game News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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