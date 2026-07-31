Thanos Got A Gun: Marvel Snap Reveals New Season "Fractured Frontiers"
This Marvel Universe ain't big enough for the both of us...
A new season is coming to Marvel Snap offering new cards on a whole new Earth.
What's Happening:
- A new season of digital collectible card game Marvel Snap is set to launch next month.
- The season is called Fractured Frontiers and is set on Earth-383, a wild west version of the Marvel Universe.
- A new trailer breaks down the new additions for the season, including a new Quickdraw mechanic, where certain card abilities activate as soon as they are drawn.
- New Fractured Frontier Season Pass cards include Thanos, and Jane Foster.
- Other special cards available in the new season include Fractured Frontier versions of Psylocke, Red Wolf, Death, and Red Hulk.
- The video also teases even more coming in the new season that isn't being revealed quite yet.
- Fractured Frontiers begins August 4.
More Marvel Video Game News:
- Insomniac's Wolverine game had a major coming out party at SDCC earlier this month.
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is releasing next month.
- Marvel Rivals recently dropped its own K-pop single.