New "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" Trailer Reveals Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki and Deadpool's Samurai Outriders Team
The fifth and final team is ready to fight in the upcoming game.
The latest trailer for the video game MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is here, revealing a (somewhat) supernatural-based team in the form of the Samurai Outriders.
What's Happening:
- The newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls reveals the fifth and final team, the Samurai Outriders.
- The team consists of their leader, Ghost Rider, alongside Blade, Loki and Deadpool.
- Character-specific abilities on display include Ghost Rider making use of his car (this is the Robbie Reyes version, who prefers his ride is four-wheeled), Blade slicing and dicing with his sword, Loki disguising himself as other characters, and Deadpool calling forth the Deadpool Corps.
- Deadpool, naturally, breaks the fourth wall, including a funny moment where the group's name is going to be Midnight Suns before it's changed to Samurai Outriders.
- Midnight Suns is a name often used for a team of Marvel supernatural heroes, which definitely fits for Ghost Rider and Blade, but is more of a stretch for Loki (even though he does use his fair share of spells) and especially would be odd for the mutant Deadpool. So Samurai Outriders it is!
- This game marks the first time Blade or Loki have been playable characters in a traditional fighting game.
- Previous team reveals for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls include the Unbreakable X-Men (Danger, Magik, Storm, Wolverine), the Fighting Avengers (Black Panther/Shuri, Captain America/Steve Rogers, Hulk, Iron Man), the Amazing Guardians (Ms. Marvel, Peni Parker, Spider-Man, Star-Lord), and the Knights of Doom (Doctor Doom, Magneto, Green Goblin, Carnage).
- The upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game is developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.
- The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls will be released August 6, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PC and is available for pre-order now. The Standard Edition of the game is $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is $84.99 and the Ultimate Edition is $99.99.
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