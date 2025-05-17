Marvel's Ultimate Universe Set to Release Six Major Issues This August
The multi-series comic branding will feature some landmark new issues, including a conclusion for the X-Men.
Marvel’s Ultimate Universe is growing exponentially this summer with new titles.
What’s Happening:
- As the Ultimate Universe continues to delight readers and critics alike, Marvel Comics has shared a look at the new issues hitting shelves later this summer.
- In Ultimate Black Panther #19, T’Challa works against the monsters of the Vibranium Incarnate, who are working alongside Adi. Elsewhere, Wakanda is working to stop the Vodu-Khan’s own prophecies.
- Ultimate Spider-Man #20 will bring Peter, Mary Jane, Harry, and Gwen together for one tedious dinner.
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 will bring the X-Men into the fray as they work to protect Miles Morales from the Silver Samurai.
- Ultimates #15 will bring the group to the site of their own deaths for some introspection, but a new plan is hatched when they come across someone starting their own insurgency.
- Ultimate Wolverine #8 will feature The Opposition infiltrating a facility filled with mutants, while also reckoning with Winter Soldier’s handler trying to end them all.
- Finally, Ultimate X-Men #18 brings to light the Children of the Atom’s plot and sends the X-Men to the astral plane in this highly anticipated finale.
- Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate X-Men will be released on August 6th, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion and Ultimates will be released on August 13th, Ultimate Black Panther will be released on August 20th, and Ultimate Spider-Man will be released on August 27th.
- For more information on where to find these issues near you, head here.
