Marvel's Ultimate Universe Set to Release Six Major Issues This August

The multi-series comic branding will feature some landmark new issues, including a conclusion for the X-Men.
Marvel’s Ultimate Universe is growing exponentially this summer with new titles.


What’s Happening:

  • As the Ultimate Universe continues to delight readers and critics alike, Marvel Comics has shared a look at the new issues hitting shelves later this summer.
  • In Ultimate Black Panther #19, T’Challa works against the monsters of the Vibranium Incarnate, who are working alongside Adi. Elsewhere, Wakanda is working to stop the Vodu-Khan’s own prophecies.

  • Ultimate Spider-Man #20 will bring Peter, Mary Jane, Harry, and Gwen together for one tedious dinner.

  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3 will bring the X-Men into the fray as they work to protect Miles Morales from the Silver Samurai.

  • Ultimates #15 will bring the group to the site of their own deaths for some introspection, but a new plan is hatched when they come across someone starting their own insurgency.

  • Ultimate Wolverine #8 will feature The Opposition infiltrating a facility filled with mutants, while also reckoning with Winter Soldier’s handler trying to end them all.

  • Finally, Ultimate X-Men #18 brings to light the Children of the Atom’s plot and sends the X-Men to the astral plane in this highly anticipated finale.

  • Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate X-Men will be released on August 6th, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion and Ultimates will be released on August 13th, Ultimate Black Panther will be released on August 20th, and Ultimate Spider-Man will be released on August 27th.
  • For more information on where to find these issues near you, head here.

